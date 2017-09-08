Last flights from Florida landed at Sky Harbor, as Hurricane Irma approaches

- Parts of Cuba were pummeled by Hurricane Irma Friday night, as the storm heads toward Florida.

The storm was upgraded to a Category Five storm once again Friday night, on a scale of one to five. The storm has already killed more than 20 people in the Caribbean.

Irma is expected to have catastrophic effects on Florida, and nearly six million people have been told to evacuate. Some people fled in their cars, while others got on on planes. FOX 10's Courtney griffin was at Sky Harbor Airport Friday night, where some of the last planes from Florida landed.