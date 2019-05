Photo Courtesy: Noelle Cryer Photo Courtesy: Noelle Cryer

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Monday was much cooler in the Valley than usual, about 20°F cooler than the typical temperature for this time of the year.

Along with the cooler weather, parts of the Valley also saw some hail, with hail coming down in parts of North Phoenix and North Scottsdale.

Meanwhile, parts of northern Arizona received some snow from a rare late spring snowstorm. Parts of Flagstaff had a cold, blustery start to the day, with a fresh dusting of snow quicking turning to rain, and then back to snow.

While some were surprised, other locals said this is typical for this time of the year, and they don't mind winter hanging out around for a little bit longer.