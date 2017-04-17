< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Lawsuit challenges oil, gas lease sales in eastern Arizona fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Lawsuit challenges oil, gas lease sales in eastern Arizona&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/lawsuit-challenges-oil-gas-lease-sales-in-eastern-arizona-1" data-title="Lawsuit challenges oil, gas lease sales in eastern Arizona" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/lawsuit-challenges-oil-gas-lease-sales-in-eastern-arizona-1" addthis:title="Lawsuit challenges oil, gas lease sales in eastern Arizona"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418405422.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418405422");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418405422-249075209"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418405422-249075209" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, HOLBROOK, Ariz. (AP) — Three environmental groups have sued the federal government over oil and gas lease sales in eastern Arizona.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management approved the leases last September. They cover more than 6 square miles (17 square kilometers) in Navajo and Apache counties. Two are near Woodruff and the third is near the Petrified Forest National Park.

The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix alleges the BLM failed to adequately analyze the impacts on local communities, public lands, animals and water sources. It seeks to force new environmental reviews.

The BLM declined to comment.

The leaseholders need to secure a permit before drilling.

Companies have been eyeing eastern Arizona for helium exploration. The lease sales haven't been as controversial as others elsewhere in the western U.S. (AP)</strong> — Three environmental groups have sued the federal government over oil and gas lease sales in eastern Arizona.</p> <p>The U.S. Bureau of Land Management approved the leases last September. They cover more than 6 square miles (17 square kilometers) in Navajo and Apache counties. Two are near Woodruff and the third is near the Petrified Forest National Park.</p> <p>The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix alleges the BLM failed to adequately analyze the impacts on local communities, public lands, animals and water sources. It seeks to force new environmental reviews.</p> <p>The BLM declined to comment.</p> <p>The leaseholders need to secure a permit before drilling.</p> <p>Companies have been eyeing eastern Arizona for helium exploration. Read more." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hearing set for former nurse charged with raping Hacienda patient</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:37AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:38AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP) — A former nurse charged with raping and impregnating an incapacitated patient at a long-term care center in Phoenix is scheduled Tuesday to appear in court.</p><p>The pretrial conference for Nathan Sutherland comes more than a month after he lost an appeal of a court order requiring a test to determine if he has HIV or other sexually transmitted diseases. It's unclear whether Sutherland has since taken the test.</p><p>The 30-year-old patient, who had been living at Hacienda Healthcare since 1992, gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/woodbury-fire-100-percent-contained-not-controlled" title="Woodbury fire 100 percent contained, not controlled" data-articleId="418425875" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20daisy%20mt%20fire%20at%20woodbury_1560872740312.jpg_7413583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20daisy%20mt%20fire%20at%20woodbury_1560872740312.jpg_7413583_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20daisy%20mt%20fire%20at%20woodbury_1560872740312.jpg_7413583_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20daisy%20mt%20fire%20at%20woodbury_1560872740312.jpg_7413583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/18/KSAZ%20daisy%20mt%20fire%20at%20woodbury_1560872740312.jpg_7413583_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo courtesy of Daisy Mountain Fire Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woodbury fire 100 percent contained, not controlled</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:16AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 08:24AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MIAMI, Ariz (FOX 10) — Arizona fire officials have confirmed the Woodbury Fire is now fully contained but not controlled. </p><p>Incident Commander Trainee John Johanson said the Woodbury Fire was 100 percent contained Monday evening.</p><p>The fire is contained around the perimeter edge but not controlled as there is still smoke and active fire on the interior. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/monsoon-valley-has-yet-to-see-big-storm-activities-1-month-into-monsoon-season" title="Monsoon? Valley has yet to see big storm activities 1 month into monsoon season" data-articleId="418370696" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/Valley_has_yet_to_see_big_monsoon_storms_0_7525335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/Valley_has_yet_to_see_big_monsoon_storms_0_7525335_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/Valley_has_yet_to_see_big_monsoon_storms_0_7525335_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/Valley_has_yet_to_see_big_monsoon_storms_0_7525335_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/15/Valley_has_yet_to_see_big_monsoon_storms_0_7525335_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Valley is now officially one month into monsoon season, but Valley residents haven't seen a single big storm just yet, with areas to the north and south getting all the action. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Monsoon? Valley has yet to see big storm activities 1 month into monsoon season</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Martinez, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 10:25PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The Valley is now officially one month into monsoon season, but Valley residents haven't seen a single big storm just yet, with areas to the north and south getting all the action.</p><p>"We're past the normal start date of the monsoon," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Jaret Rogers. "At least thunderstorm activity starts about July 4th. We're starting to see some thunderstorms develop mainly over the higher terrain surrounding Phoenix, but we haven't quite seen that thunderstorm activity move down to Phoenix quite yet."</p><p>The past couple of weeks have been looking more like a "nonsoon" in the Valley. Meanwhile, Tucson had some monsoon action over the weekend. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/searchers-scour-michigan-woods-for-missing-2-year-old-girl-who-wandered-from-campsite"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Gabriella Roselynn Vitale" title="lost child northern michigan_1563237499920.jpg-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Searchers scour Michigan woods for missing 2-year-old girl who wandered from campsite</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/alligator-captured-from-humboldt-park-lagoon"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chance the Snapper | Chicago Animal Care and Control" title="humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>See ya later, alligator! Elusive reptile captured from Chicago lagoon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/dog-hilariously-sets-off-motion-detection-camera-in-viral-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/sasha_1563275977427_7525489_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo and video credit: Joe Corsi" title="sasha_1563275977427-402429.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog hilariously sets off motion detection camera in viral video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/monsoon-valley-has-yet-to-see-big-storm-activities-1-month-into-monsoon-season"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/09/05/Capture_1536199655105_6022635_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Monsoon Haboob 090518"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Monsoon? id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/fishermen-snag-great-white-shark-near-alcatraz-island-it-was-like-winning-the-lottery-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOLDEN%20STATE%20SPORTSFISHING_great%20white%20sf%202_071619_1563286782135.png_7525907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOLDEN%20STATE%20SPORTSFISHING_great%20white%20sf%202_071619_1563286782135.png_7525907_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOLDEN%20STATE%20SPORTSFISHING_great%20white%20sf%202_071619_1563286782135.png_7525907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOLDEN%20STATE%20SPORTSFISHING_great%20white%20sf%202_071619_1563286782135.png_7525907_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/16/GOLDEN%20STATE%20SPORTSFISHING_great%20white%20sf%202_071619_1563286782135.png_7525907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Fishermen snag great white shark near Alcatraz Island: 'It was like winning the lottery'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/searchers-scour-michigan-woods-for-missing-2-year-old-girl-who-wandered-from-campsite" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/07/15/lost%20child%20northern%20michigan_1563237499920.jpg_7524579_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Gabriella&#x20;Roselynn&#x20;Vitale" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Searchers scour Michigan woods for missing 2-year-old girl who wandered from campsite</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/justice-department-won-t-charge-ny-police-officer-in-2014-chokehold-death-of-eric-garner-ap-source" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_EricGarnerMemorial_1563285110136_7525781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_EricGarnerMemorial_1563285110136_7525781_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_EricGarnerMemorial_1563285110136_7525781_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_EricGarnerMemorial_1563285110136_7525781_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/16/GETTY_EricGarnerMemorial_1563285110136_7525781_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;memorial&#x20;for&#x20;Eric&#x20;Garner&#x20;near&#x20;where&#x20;he&#x20;died&#x20;after&#x20;he&#x20;was&#x20;taken&#x20;into&#x20;police&#x20;custody&#x20;in&#x20;Staten&#x20;Island&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;2014&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Spencer&#x20;Platt&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Justice Department won't charge NY police officer in 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner: AP source</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/lawsuit-challenges-oil-gas-lease-sales-in-eastern-arizona-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/ACROSS%20ARIZONA_1492457213157_3167703_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lawsuit challenges oil, gas lease sales in eastern Arizona</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/offbeat/alligator-captured-from-humboldt-park-lagoon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/07/16/humdolt-park-gator_1563283517341_7525565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chance&#x20;the&#x20;Snapper&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Chicago&#x20;Animal&#x20;Care&#x20;and&#x20;Control" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>See ya later, alligator! 