- PHOENIX (FOX NEWS/FOX 10) -- Local politicians are sounding off, after the Supreme Court blocked, for now, The Trump administration's plan to include a question that inquires about citizenship status in the 2020 census.

The court had said that the administration's explanation for adding the question was insufficient and sent it back to the lower courts for further consideration. The ruling marked a major setback for the administration. While more lower-court litigation is possible, it would be difficult for the government to get the question on the census in time for the forms to be printed by their original self-declared summer deadline.

But Trump raised the possibility of a delay until a final resolution by the courts. In a fiery Twitter response to the narrow ruling, Trump said it "seems totally ridiculous" for the government not to ask such a "basic question."

"I have asked the lawyers if they can delay the Census, no matter how long, until the ... United States Supreme Court is given additional information from which it can make a final and decisive decision on this very critical matter," he said.

It remains unclear whether a delay is possible for the population count that is supposed to be conducted every 10 years. The Justice Department said in a statement it was "disappointed" by the decision.

"The Department of Justice will continue to defend this administration's lawful exercise of executive power," DOJ spokesperson Kelly Laco said.

In Arizona, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs agrees with SCOTUS' ruling, saying the decision is in the best interest of Arizona and the country, and that the citizenship question alone would lead to underrepresentation and a detrimental impact on the state.

"We know that having that question on the census will result in an undercount not only of undocumented folks, but people who are here illegally as well," said Hobbs. "Billions of dollars are distributed by population. Billions of Federal dollars, and our communities rely on those dollars to provide services to the people that live there. I think the purpose of the census is not to count citizens. It is to count people."

Secretary of State Hobbs said underrepresentation of Arizona, because of the citizenship quesitonm could go up to 4%, resulting in the state losing out on $4 billion in funding.

Rep. Ruben Gallego also released a statement, which reads, in part:

"The inclusion of a citizenship question on the 2020 census was a political ploy by the Trump administration to disenfranchise black and brown communities in this country,"

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego also addressed the situation, saying Phoenix is in the fight against the citizenship question because it would alienate an entire section of the population.

