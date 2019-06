GOODYEAR, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Goodyear Police have arrested three men in connection with an armed robbery in January.

Police say on Jan. 13, Sugar n Spice in Goodyear was robbed at gunpoint by two men wearing black and red hoodies with ski masks. The suspects took a victim's phone and their personal items and $500 dollars from the store. The suspects, at the time, weren't located and no store employees were hurt.

Last week, police had probable cause for the arrest of 45-year-old Joseph Conklin, the doughnut cook at Sugar n Spice who was in the building during the robbery. Two additional suspects were identified and police said the two suspects, twin brothers, Terrell and Durrell Whitfield, both 21 years of age, sold fentanyl pills to Conklin and the robbery occurred to settle Conklin's drug debt.