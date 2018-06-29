< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. LIST: Phoenix metro area July 4th events and fireworks for 2019
Posted Jun 29 2018 01:21PM MST
Updated Jun 13 2019 10:14AM MST <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2018 01:21PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:14AM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-343681849" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Check out Independence Day celebrations in the Phoenix-metro area:</p> <p><b>Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration</b><br /> July 4, 4pm - 9:30pm (fireworks at 9pm)<br /> WestWorld of Scottsdale<br /> 16601 N. Pima Rd.<br /> Scottsdale, AZ 85260<br /> Tickets start at $15, parking is $5<br /> <a href="http://www.scottsdale4th.com/">http://www.scottsdale4th.com</a><br /> <br /> <b>Tempe Town Lake Festival</b><br /> July 4th, gates open at 5pm<br /> Tempe Beach Park<br /> 80 W. Rio Salado Pkwy.<br /> Tempe, AZ 85281<br /> Tickets: $5<br /> Event Hotline: <a href="tel:4803505189">480-350-5189</a><br /> <a href="http://tempe4th.com">tempe4th.com</a><br /> <br /> <b>Arizona Diamondbacks Fireworks Spectacular</b><br /> Fireworks following D-backs vs. Colorado Rockies game<br /> July 5, 6:10pm - 9pm<br /> Chase Field<br /> 401 E. Jefferson St.<br /> Phoenix, AZ<br /> <a href="tel:6025148400">602-514-8400</a><br /> <a href="http://mlb.com/dbacks">mlb.com/dbacks</a><br /> Tickets start at $22<br /> <a href="https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/19005627745B2447?dma_id=382&tfl=Arizona_Diamondbacks-Schedule-Arizona_Diamondbacks:_Schedule:_Schedule-na-x0-Desktop-Landscape">www1.ticketmaster.com/event/19005627745B2447</a><br /> <br /> <b>Fabulous Phoenix 4th</b><br /> July 4, 6pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9:30pm)<br /> Steele Indian School Park<br /> 300 E. Indian School Road<br /> Phoenix, AZ 85012<br /> Event Hotline: 602-534-3378 (FEST)<br /> Free admission<br /> <a href="http://www.phoenix.gov/parks/special-events/fabphx4">www.phoenix.gov/parks/special-events/fabphx4</a><br /> <br /> <b>Peoria's All-American Festival</b><br /> July 4, 5pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9:15pm)<br /> Peoria Sports Complex<br /> 16101 N. 83rd Ave.<br /> Peoria, AZ 85382<br /> 623-773-8700<br /> Tickets: $10<br /> <a href="https://www.peoriaaz.gov/government/departments/community-services/festivals-and-events/4th-of-july-festival">www.peoriaaz.gov</a><br /> <br /> <b>Arizona Celebration of Freedom</b><br /> July 4, 6pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9:30pm)<br /> Mesa Amphitheatre/Mesa Convention Center complex<br /> 263 N. Center Street<br /> Mesa, AZ<br /> <a href="http://www.azcelebrationoffreedom.org">www.azcelebrationoffreedom.org</a><br /> <br /> <b>4th of Zoo-ly</b><br /> July 4, 7pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9pm)<br /> Phoenix Zoo<br /> 455 N. Galvin Parkway<br /> Phoenix, AZ 85008<br /> Tickets: $35 - $45, reservations are required<br /> <a href="http://phoenixzoo.org/event-items/4th-zooly">phoenixzoo.org/event-items/4th-zooly</a><br /> <br /> <b>Great American 4th</b><br /> July 4, 7pm - 9pm<br /> Copper Sky Regional Park<br /> 44345 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.<br /> Maricopa, AZ<br /> <a href="http://www.maricopa-az.gov/web/gab">www.maricopa-az.gov/web/gab</a><br /> <br /> <b>City of Surprise 4th of July celebration</b><br /> July 4, 6pm - 9pm<br /> Gates open at 5:30pm; fireworks at 8:40pm<br /> Mark Coronado Park<br /> 15850 N. Bullard Ave.<br /> Surprise, AZ 85374<br /> Free admission<br /> Event hotline: <a href="tel:6232222000">623-222-2000</a><br /> <a href="https://www.surpriseaz.gov/DocumentCenter/View/36992/4th-of-July-2019">www.surpriseaz.gov</a><br /> <br /> <b>Chandler's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration</b><br /> July 4, 6:30pm - 9:30pm (fireworks at 9pm)<br /> Tumbleweed Park<br /> 2250 S. McQueen Road<br /> Chandler, AZ<br /> Event hotline: 480-782-2735<br /> Free admission<br /> Parking: $5<br /> <a href="http://www.chandleraz.gov/4thofjuly">www.chandleraz.gov/4thofjuly</a><br /> <br /> <b>City of Tolleson 4th of July Celebration</b><br /> July 4, 4pm - 9:30pm<br /> Veterans Park<br /> 8601 W. Van Buren St.<br /> Tolleson, AZ 85353<br /> Free admission<br /> Event hotline: 623-936-2754<br /> <a href="http://az-tolleson4.civicplus.com/203/Events">az-tolleson4.civicplus.com/203/Events</a><br /> <br /> <b>Fourth at the Fountain</b><br /> July 4, 6pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9pm)<br /> Fountain Park<br /> 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.<br /> Fountain Hills, AZ 85268<br /> 480-816-5185<br /> Free parking & admission<br /> <a href="https://www.experiencefountainhills.org/p/events/fourth-at-the-fountain">www.experiencefountainhills.org/p/events/fourth-at-the-fountain</a><br /> <br /> <b>Hometown Fireworks Celebration</b><br /> July 4, fireworks at 8:30pm<br /> Apache Junction High School Football Stadium<br /> 2525 S. Ironwood Dr.<br /> Apache Junction, AZ 85120<br /> Event hotline: <a href="tel:4809832181">480-983-2181</a><br /> <a href="http://www.ajcity.net/700/4th-of-July">www.ajcity.net/700/4th-of-July</a><br /> <br /> <b>Old Fashioned Independence Day Celebration</b><br /> July 4, 6pm - 9:30pm (fireworks at 9pm)<br /> Youngker High School<br /> 3000 S. Apache Road<br /> Buckeye, AZ<br /> <a href="https://www.buckeyeaz.gov/residents/events-in-buckeye/independence-day-celebration">www.buckeyeaz.gov/events</a><br /> <br /> <b>Casa Grande 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular</b><br /> July 4, 6:30pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9pm)<br /> Paul Mason Sportsplex<br /> 2525 N. Pinal Ave.<br /> Casa Grande, AZ 85122<br /> Event hotline: <a href="tel:5204218677">520-421-8677</a><br /> <a href="https://casagrandeaz.gov/calendar/fourth-of-july-celebration-2019/">www.casagrandeaz.gov</a><br /> <br /> <b>4th of July Freedom Fest</b><br /> July 4, 5pm - 9pm (fireworks at 8:30pm)<br /> Heritage Park<br /> 600 N. Main St.<br /> Florence, AZ 85132<br /> 520-868-7589<br /> Free admission<br /> <a href="http://www.florenceaz.gov/event/4th-of-july-freedom-fest/">www.florenceaz.gov/event/4th-of-july-freedom-fest</a><br /> <br /> <b>The Wigwam's Red, White & BOOM!</b><br /> July 4, 6pm - 8:30pm<br /> Blue Course of The Wigwam Golf Course<br /> 300 East Wigwam Blvd.<br /> Litchfield Park, AZ 85340<br /> 623-935-3811<br /> Free admission<br /> <a href="http://wigwamarizona.com/event/red-white-and-boom/">wigwamarizona.com</a><br /> <br /> <b>Fireworks at Hurricane Harbor</b><br /> July 4<br /> Wet 'n' Wild<br /> 4243 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd.<br /> Glendale, AZ 85310<br /> <a href="https://www.wetnwildphoenix.com/events/fireworks/">wetnwildphoenix.com/</a><a href="https://www.wetnwildphoenix.com/events/upcoming-events/">events</a><br /> <br /> <b>Anthem Independence Day Celebration</b><br /> July 3, 6pm - 10pm (fireworks at 9:30pm)<br /> Community Park<br /> 41703 N. Gavilan Peak Parkway<br /> Anthem, AZ 85086<br /> Free admission & parking<br /> <a href="http://www.onlineatanthem.com/independence-day-celebration">www.onlineatanthem.com/independence-day-celebration</a><br /> <br /> <b>Celebrate America!</b><br /> July 3, 5pm - 11pm (fireworks at 9pm)<br /> Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant<br /> 8708 W. 