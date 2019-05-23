< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local businesses come together to give veteran who was shot in the head in Iraq a special gift By Jennifer Auh, FOX 10
Posted May 23 2019 03:39PM MST
Video Posted May 23 2019 04:36PM MST
Updated May 23 2019 04:40PM MST GILBERT, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> A veteran who suffered a life-changing combat injury received an unexpected gift on Thursday, after local businesses banded together to give her backyard a bit of a makeover.</p><p>Holly Katke served for 14 years in the military before she was shot during a combat mission in Iraq. A sniper's bullet had landed in the back of her head, causing paralysis on the right side of her body and legal blindness, because the bullet had lodged near her eye. As a way of thanks for Katke's service and sacrifice, local business owners said they wanted to do something special for her.</p><p>Katke's family was standing by her side during the big reveal. </p><p>"I didn't realize that so many people knew that I existed, or even knew about me, knew my story," said Katke.</p><p>Not only did Katke survived a bullet to the head, but raised her young daughter as a single mom. The White Heart Foundation, Sunburst Landscaping, and Above & Beyond Pool all came together to make this ribbon cutting happen, giving Katke, a Purple Heart Recipient, a remodeled backyard and a brand new swimming pool.</p><p>Katke's daughter, Leah, got emotional after seeing the new pool.</p><p>"It means that she will be able to do more water therapy now at home. It'll help her joints more too, so she'll be more mobile with her walking," said Leah.</p><p>The landscaping is also all brand new, fittingly decorated with a flag and some beautiful stone carving.</p><p>"When I can give back to someone who gave all, like Holly Katke, priceless," said Michael Sandoval, the founder of Above & Beyond Pool Remodeling. He is also a veteran. "You can't put a price tag on it. That is the most important, most near and dear thing to my heart, not only as a contractor but as a United States Marine."</p><p>"I just felt so happy, excited that we were going to get a pool, and that people wanted to help my mom that much," said Leah.</p><p>The Katke family moved to Gilbert a year ago to be closer to health services, friends and the Arizona sun. 