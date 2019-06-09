< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Local fire department collecting items for crews battling Mountain Fire By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 09 2019 03:16PM MST
Video Posted Jun 09 2019 05:09PM MST
Updated Jun 09 2019 05:09PM MST no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411689616-411705756" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411689616" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines411689616' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/officials-wildfire-burning-in-tonto-national-forest-is-human-caused"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_7366698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Firefighters battle wildfire in Bartlett Lake area</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>CAREFREE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - </strong>More than 240 firefighters are battling Mountain Fire, about eight miles east of Cave Creek. They've been working around the clock to control these flames - it's now 50 percent contained. One local fire department in Carefree heard there were folks who were going up to the road closures to try and drop supplies off for the firefighters, and it gave them the idea to make sure they were fully stocked up on supplies.</p><p>When it comes to battling wildfires, it's easy for members of the public to feel helpless, watching crews work tirelessly to extinguish what looks like an overwhelming sea of flames. Several members of the community stepped up - providing the Rural Metro Fire Department with a slew of donations on Sunday.</p><p>Items like bottled water, energy bars, Gatorade - all these donations will be taken to the crews battling the flames. Shawn Gilleland with Rural Metro says they're grateful for this kind gesture.</p><p>"They could spend a lot of time out there and obviously, with temperatures like we have right now in the hundreds, it's going to be challenging," Gilleland said. "SO they feel for those guys and want to do what they can to support them as well."</p><p>Gilleland says they've received enough snacks and water bottles for all fire crews for now, but it's really the thought behind wanting to help that's really appreciated. During the summer months, when temperatures soar into the triple digits, life on the streets goes from unbearable to deadly. The Phoenix Rescue Mission heads out to hand out cold wat" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Phoenix Rescue Mission develops kits to prevent drug overdose</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Anita Roman </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:58PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 05:41PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - We tell you about it every year, the Code Red Heat Relief Campaign. During the summer months, when temperatures soar into the triple digits, life on the streets goes from unbearable to deadly. The Phoenix Rescue Mission heads out to hand out cold water, toiletry kits, and other items that protect from the weather. The group recently started handing out something else that can save a life.</p><p>Rich Heitz is on a mission. He and his partner are hoping to reach as many as people as possible.</p><p>"This morning we're going to Sunnyslope," Heitz said. "Sunnyslope is known for all different types of drug activity - heroine, meth, coke, whatever."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/officials-wildfire-burning-in-tonto-national-forest-is-human-caused" title="Wildfire near Bartlett Lake now 50% contained" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Wildfire_near_Bartlett_Lake_now_50__cont_0_7368566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Wildfire_near_Bartlett_Lake_now_50__cont_0_7368566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Wildfire_near_Bartlett_Lake_now_50__cont_0_7368566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Wildfire_near_Bartlett_Lake_now_50__cont_0_7368566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Wildfire_near_Bartlett_Lake_now_50__cont_0_7368566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crews are making big progress on the first major brush fire of the season. The Mountain Fire is now 50 percent contained, but nearly 7,500 acres. The fire is burning east of the I-17 between Cave Creek and Bartlett Lake." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wildfire near Bartlett Lake now 50% contained</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span>, <span class="author">Justin Lum </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 02:28PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 05:06PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Crews are making big progress on the first major brush fire of the season. The Mountain Fire is now 50 percent contained, but nearly 7,500 acres. The fire is burning east of the I-17 between Cave Creek and Bartlett Lake.</p><p>Fire officials say crews are continuing to make good progress on the fire and their efforts are still focused on building and enhancing containment features and mopping-up interior heat. The Bartlett Dam Road is still closed at the intersection with Cave Creek Road. It will be re-evaluated daily. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office assisted with mandatory evacuations of Bartlett Lake. No structures are threatened.</p><p>"We don’t want the public out there in danger, so just completely stay away from the Bartlett Lake area if you got plans,” said Brad Widhalm with the Tonto National Forest</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/seen-on-tv-am-pm" title="Seen on TV | AM & PM" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Seen on TV | AM & PM</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 29 2012 05:19PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 09 2019 03:15PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>JUNE 9</p><p>JUNE 7</p><p>JUNE 6</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-rescue-mission-develops-kits-to-prevent-drug-overdose"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Phoenix_Rescue_Mission_develops_kits_to__0_7368570_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Phoenix_Rescue_Mission_develops_kits_to__0_20190610003900"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Phoenix Rescue Mission develops kits to prevent drug overdose</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/local-fire-department-collecting-items-for-crews-battling-mountain-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_20190610000917"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local fire department collecting items for crews battling Mountain Fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/officials-wildfire-burning-in-tonto-national-forest-is-human-caused"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_7366698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_20190608165746"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wildfire near Bartlett Lake now 50% contained</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/fhp-motorcyclist-dies-after-being-struck-by-lightning-on-i-95"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/motorcyclist%20killed%20by%20lightning_1560119978829.jpg_7368716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="motorcyclist killed by lightning_1560119978829.jpg-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FHP: Motorcyclist dies after being struck by lightning on I-95</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/former-president-jimmy-carter-returns-to-teach-sunday-school-after-hip-surgery" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-938216978_1560126533809_7368881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-938216978_1560126533809_7368881_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-938216978_1560126533809_7368881_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-938216978_1560126533809_7368881_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/09/GettyImages-938216978_1560126533809_7368881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Jimmy Carter returns to teaching Sunday school after hip surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/local-fire-department-collecting-items-for-crews-battling-mountain-fire" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/09/Local_fire_department_collecting_items_f_0_7368874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Local fire department collecting items for crews battling Mountain Fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/officials-wildfire-burning-in-tonto-national-forest-is-human-caused" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_7366698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_7366698_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_7366698_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_7366698_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/08/Crews_continue_to_battle_human_caused_wi_0_7366698_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Wildfire near Bartlett Lake now 50% contained</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/seen-on-tv-am-pm" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Seen on TV | AM & PM</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/fhp-motorcyclist-dies-after-being-struck-by-lightning-on-i-95" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/motorcyclist%20killed%20by%20lightning_1560119978829.jpg_7368716_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/motorcyclist%20killed%20by%20lightning_1560119978829.jpg_7368716_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/motorcyclist%20killed%20by%20lightning_1560119978829.jpg_7368716_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/09/motorcyclist%20killed%20by%20lightning_1560119978829.jpg_7368716_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 