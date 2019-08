PHOENIX (FOX 10) - As we continue to learn more about the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, we're checking in with reaction from our local readers. Local politicians are taking to Twitter to express their frustration over the two mass shootings we've seen within 24-hours.

Former Tucson Congresswoman and mass shooting survivor Gabby Giffords went on a Twitter rampage, stating she has no worlds, only anger. She called on President Trump and leader Mitch McConnell to call the Senate back from August session immediately.

Republican Senator Martha McSally tweeted Saturday her condolences for the victims in El Paso. She tweeted on Sunday morning, "Devastated to wake up this morning to the news coming out of Dayton, Ohio. America has no place for this senseless hatred & violence."

Democratic Senator Krysten Sinema tweeted, "My heart is with the people of El Paso today. Thinking of all the first responders, victims, and families affected by this senseless act of violence.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted, "Today, we wake up to the news of yet another mass shooting in another American city. Two mas shootings in two days. 29 people are gone, and dozens of families across our nation are irrevocably shattered."

Phoenix Police Chief Jerri Williams sent her thoughts and prayers to the lives lost. She adds in a Facebook message we are reminded of the dangers your first responders face.