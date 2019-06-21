< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Love and Puppies: Dating app launch party to benefit Valley animal rescue src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20puppy_1561146036864.jpg_7430547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20puppy_1561146036864.jpg_7430547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20puppy_1561146036864.jpg_7430547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20puppy_1561146036864.jpg_7430547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20puppy_1561146036864.jpg_7430547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414043348-414046356" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20puppy_1561146036864.jpg_7430547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20puppy_1561146036864.jpg_7430547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20puppy_1561146036864.jpg_7430547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20puppy_1561146036864.jpg_7430547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/21/KSAZ%20puppy_1561146036864.jpg_7430547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> PHOENIX (FOX 10) — A big launch party for a new dating app is raising money for a local animal rescue organization.

Happy hour mixed with two things you just cannot deny, puppies and finding true love. 

"What better ice breaker than a cute little puppy, right," said Geri Hormel, with Almost There Foster Care.</p> <p>"We've got this awesome thing, which is technology, and I don't feel it's a lot of times bringing us closer together," said Charles Messow, with Cove Dating Experience. </p> <p>Cove, a dating app based out of Canada, is launching their new app here in the Valley with a cocktail hour at Wrigley Mansion this weekend.</p> <p>Makers of the dating experience say, finding a life partner is very similar to the love of a homeless animal. </p> <p>"Cove provides a process that's helping people build that trust in the same way that a dog that's been abused needs to regain trust with other people as well," says Messow. </p> <p>Cove gives daters a chance to get to know one another beyond pictures and instant messaging.</p> <p>"It's a gamified process that sparks a deeper, more meaningful conversation that allows people to have an idea of who they're talking to," explained Messow. </p> <p>The app is fueled by an 