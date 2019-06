PHOENIX (FOX 10) — A big launch party for a new dating app is raising money for a local animal rescue organization.

Happy hour mixed with two things you just cannot deny, puppies and finding true love.

"What better ice breaker than a cute little puppy, right," said Geri Hormel, with Almost There Foster Care.

"We've got this awesome thing, which is technology, and I don't feel it's a lot of times bringing us closer together," said Charles Messow, with Cove Dating Experience.

Cove, a dating app based out of Canada, is launching their new app here in the Valley with a cocktail hour at Wrigley Mansion this weekend.

Makers of the dating experience say, finding a life partner is very similar to the love of a homeless animal.

"Cove provides a process that's helping people build that trust in the same way that a dog that's been abused needs to regain trust with other people as well," says Messow.

Cove gives daters a chance to get to know one another beyond pictures and instant messaging.

"It's a gamified process that sparks a deeper, more meaningful conversation that allows people to have an idea of who they're talking to," explained Messow.

The app is fueled by an accumulating point system.

"We've created this progressively moving forward conversation that has to happen within seven days," said Messow.

The higher the points, the more the dater helps non-profit dog rescue, Almost There Foster Care, for homeless dogs in need.

"This event is going to help us raise the much-needed funds to help us continue this organization we run solely off of donations," said Hormel.

The launch party is Saturday night at Wrigley Mansion. Click here for info/tickets.