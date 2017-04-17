< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Love Your Neighborhood: Mesa pilot program aims to revitalize parts of the city By Ty Brennan, FOX 10
Posted Jul 01 2019 06:31PM MST
Updated Jul 01 2019 06:32PM MST class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415783827" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> A pilot program to breathe new life in some old Mesa neighborhoods is seeing some success.</p> <p>The program, called "Love Your Neighborhood", has been providing Federal funds to help give some neighborhoods some TLC. Based on certain criteria, the program is helping people revitalize their homes and provide services such as roofing, new windows and fresh paint. Many of the neighborhoods are located west of the East Valley city's downtown area, and west of Country Club Drive and Main Street.</p> <p>"Mom and dad bought this place," said Rene Ramirez, who has lived in his Mesa neighborhood for his whole life. Ramirez will be the first to say the neighborhood has seen better days.</p> <p>"Once upon a time, it was real vibrant," said Ramirez.</p> <p>Ramirez and his girlfriend, Lorrie Rowe, were struggling with the upkeep that comes along with owning a 95-year-old home until they got a letter from the City of Mesa.</p> <p>"They put flyers on the door and I thought, 'what the heck, I'll give them a call'," said Ramirez. This is an animated map showing where the incident happened." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona man dies in commercial rafting accident west of Denver</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:10PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 07:15PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DENVER (AP) -- Authorities say a 50-year-old Arizona man died in a rafting accident on Clear Creek west of Denver.</p><p>The Denver Post reports the man, whose name and hometown have not been released, was on a commercial trip when the raft he was in flipped near Idaho Springs on Monday morning. Rescuers were unable to resuscitate him, and no other information about the accident has been released.</p><p>On Monday, law enforcement in nearby Jefferson County banned all water activity on Clear Creek except for commercial rafters. Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers says he currently has no plans to do the same.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/family-of-hacienda-patients-speak-out-in-support-of-facility-despite-its-numerous-scandals" title="Family of Hacienda patients speak out in support of facility despite its numerous scandals" data-articleId="415780665" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Families_of_Hacienda_patients_voicing_su_0_7462554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Families_of_Hacienda_patients_voicing_su_0_7462554_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Families_of_Hacienda_patients_voicing_su_0_7462554_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Families_of_Hacienda_patients_voicing_su_0_7462554_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Families_of_Hacienda_patients_voicing_su_0_7462554_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hacienda healthcare has been through a lot in recent months, but despite the numerous scandals, People who have loved ones at Hacienda are also fighting back, saying they want their loved ones to stay there. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family of Hacienda patients speak out in support of facility despite its numerous scandals</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Linda Williams, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:11PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 06:14PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Hacienda healthcare has been through a lot in recent months.</p><p>In December, a baby was born to an incapacitated patient at the facility , which resulted in the arrest of a former nurse . Recently, maggots were discovered under another patient's bandages . On Wednesday, the facility is set to lose its Federal funding.</p><p>Despite the onslaught for Hacienda, they are fighting back. They have appealed the revocation of their license, and they will appeal the decision to remove their Medicaid funding. People who have loved ones at Hacienda are also fighting back, saying they want their loved ones to stay there.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/audio-reveals-death-threats-made-against-911-dispatchers-after-police-misconduct-video-went-viral" title="Audio reveals death threats made against 911 dispatchers after police misconduct video went viral" data-articleId="415755526" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Phoenix_Police_misconduct_claim_results__0_7462630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Phoenix_Police_misconduct_claim_results__0_7462630_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Phoenix_Police_misconduct_claim_results__0_7462630_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Phoenix_Police_misconduct_claim_results__0_7462630_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/Phoenix_Police_misconduct_claim_results__0_7462630_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A week ago, it was revealed that a dispatcher has been getting threats since video came out showing Phoenix Police officers pointing guns at a family during a shoplifting investigation. Now, we are hearing how nasty some of those calls to 911 have be" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Audio reveals death threats made against 911 dispatchers after police misconduct video went viral</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Galka, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 03:20PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 05:25PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NOTE: Due to potentially disturbing content, discretion is advised.</p><p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A week ago, it was revealed that a dispatcher has been getting threats since video came out showing Phoenix Police officers pointing guns at a family during a shoplifting investigation. Now, we are hearing how nasty some of those calls to 911 have been.</p><p>News of dispatchers getting threats came from a tearful Phoenix Police dispatcher during a Phoenix City Council meeting. During the meeting, she talked about the threats coming into the department following a now-viral video.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-man-dies-in-commercial-rafting-accident-west-of-denver"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/AZ_man_dies_in_commercial_rafting_accide_0_7462760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="AZ_man_dies_in_commercial_rafting_accide_0_20190702021349"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arizona man dies in commercial rafting accident west of Denver</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/kim-kardashian-west-to-change-name-of-kimono-shapewear-amid-backlash-for-cultural-appropriation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1138236492%20THUMB_1562027720675.jpg_7462637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Kim Kardashian West is seen on March 25, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)" title="1138236492_1562027720675-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kim Kardashian West to change name of ‘Kimono' shapewear amid backlash for cultural appropriation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/love-your-neighborhood-mesa-pilot-program-aims-to-revitalize-parts-of-the-city"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/MESA_1492457197106_3167193_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="city - mesa arizona"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Love Your Neighborhood: Mesa pilot program aims to revitalize parts of the city</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/usa-vs-france-womens-world-cup-game-breaks-viewership-record"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150_7462699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="USWNT's Tobin Heath and France's Amel Majri play during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France quarterfinal match at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-man-dies-in-commercial-rafting-accident-west-of-denver" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/AZ_man_dies_in_commercial_rafting_accide_0_7462760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/AZ_man_dies_in_commercial_rafting_accide_0_7462760_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/AZ_man_dies_in_commercial_rafting_accide_0_7462760_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/AZ_man_dies_in_commercial_rafting_accide_0_7462760_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/AZ_man_dies_in_commercial_rafting_accide_0_7462760_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Arizona man dies in commercial rafting accident west of Denver</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/kim-kardashian-west-to-change-name-of-kimono-shapewear-amid-backlash-for-cultural-appropriation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1138236492%20THUMB_1562027720675.jpg_7462637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1138236492%20THUMB_1562027720675.jpg_7462637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1138236492%20THUMB_1562027720675.jpg_7462637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1138236492%20THUMB_1562027720675.jpg_7462637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1138236492%20THUMB_1562027720675.jpg_7462637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Kim&#x20;Kardashian&#x20;West&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;on&#x20;March&#x20;25&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Marc&#x20;Piasecki&#x2f;GC&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kim Kardashian West to change name of ‘Kimono' shapewear amid backlash for cultural appropriation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/love-your-neighborhood-mesa-pilot-program-aims-to-revitalize-parts-of-the-city" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/MESA_1492457197106_3167193_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/MESA_1492457197106_3167193_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/MESA_1492457197106_3167193_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/MESA_1492457197106_3167193_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/17/MESA_1492457197106_3167193_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Love Your Neighborhood: Mesa pilot program aims to revitalize parts of the city</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/usa-vs-france-womens-world-cup-game-breaks-viewership-record" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150_7462699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150_7462699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150_7462699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150_7462699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/getty_uswntfrancefile_070119_1562029502150_7462699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="USWNT&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Tobin&#x20;Heath&#x20;and&#x20;France&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Amel&#x20;Majri&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;play&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;quarterfinal&#x20;match&#x20;at&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Parc&#x20;des&#x20;Princes&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;28&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Paris&#x2c;&#x20;France&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Grimm&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>USA vs France Women's World Cup game breaks viewership record</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/new-mother-had-epidural-stuck-in-her-spine-for-four-days" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/01/Selena%20Gray_1562030206708.jpg_7462868_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Selena&#x20;Gray&#x20;holds&#x20;her&#x20;newborn&#x20;daughter&#x20;Serenity&#x20;at&#x20;home&#x20;after&#x20;having&#x20;an&#x20;epidural&#x20;stuck&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;back&#x20;for&#x20;four&#x20;days&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Selena&#x20;Gray&#x20;via&#x20;Facebook&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New mother had epidural stuck in her spine for 4 days</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 