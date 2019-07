PRESCOTT, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Cellar Fire caused by lightning is burning in the Prescott National Forest with no containment.

A type one incident management team is taking over battling the fast-moving Cellar Fire in the Prescott National Forest, which has burned 7,000 acres with no containment. The fire is said to have started due to a lightning strike.

The fire is burning about 16 miles south of Prescott. Air tankers, a helicopter, and several Hot Shot crews are working to fight the flames, but the hot, dry, and windy conditions aren't helping.