<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<article>
<section id="story419241803" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419241803" data-article-version="1.0">Made in Arizona: Baby products from Phoenix business available worldwide</h1>
</header> available worldwide" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/made-in-arizona-baby-products-from-phoenix-business-available-worldwide" addthis:title="Made in Arizona: Baby products from Phoenix business available worldwide"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419241803.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419241803");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_419241803_419241618_174088"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_419241803_419241618_174088";this.videosJson='[{"id":"419241618","video":"586275","title":"Made%20in%20Arizona%3A%20Baby%20products%20from%20local%20business","caption":"It%20seems%20like%20the%20baby%20business%20is%20always%20booming%2C%20and%20that%20is%20certainly%20the%20case%20for%20Phoenix-based%20%22Bumkins%22.%20They%20have%20been%20designing%20fun%20and%20functional%20baby%20products%20since%201989.%20FOX%2010%27s%20Christina%20Carilla%20reports%2C%20in%20this%20week%27s%20edition%20of%C2%A0Made%20I","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F19%2FMade_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F19%2FMade_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_local_busine_586275_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658188575%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DaX7POmr6kEdx17jDaO8Z9-m1f3Q","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fmade-in-arizona-baby-products-from-phoenix-business-available-worldwide"}},"createDate":"Jul 19 2019 04:56PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_419241803_419241618_174088",video:"586275",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"It%2520seems%2520like%2520the%2520baby%2520business%2520is%2520always%2520booming%252C%2520and%2520that%2520is%2520certainly%2520the%2520case%2520for%2520Phoenix-based%2520%2522Bumkins%2522.%2520They%2520have%2520been%2520designing%2520fun%2520and%2520functional%2520baby%2520products%2520since%25201989.%2520FOX%252010%2527s%2520Christina%2520Carilla%2520reports%252C%2520in%2520this%2520week%2527s%2520edition%2520of%25C2%25A0Made%2520I",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_local_busine_586275_1800.mp4?Expires=1658188575&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=aX7POmr6kEdx17jDaO8Z9-m1f3Q",eventLabel:"Made%20in%20Arizona%3A%20Baby%20products%20from%20local%20business-419241618",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fmade-in-arizona-baby-products-from-phoenix-business-available-worldwide"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/made-in-arizona-baby-products-from-phoenix-business-available-worldwide">Christina Carilla, FOX 10 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:59PM MST</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-419241803"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:56PM MST<span></p>
</div>
</div> src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419241803-419241603" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/Made_in_Arizona__Baby_products_from_loca_0_7536324_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419241803" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> It seems like the baby business is always booming, and that is certainly the case for Phoenix-based "Bumkins". They have been designing fun and functional baby products since 1989.</p><p>"I actually created all the products, and we used to sew all our own products here," said Bumkins' President, Jakki Liberman.</p><p>In 1989, Liberman, a Valley mother of four, was on the hunt for convenient, healthy baby products she could trust. She then started making them herself.</p><p>"Our main category of products is feeding for babies and toddlers," said Liberman.</p><p>It turned into a baby business, and Bumkins is turning 30 this year.</p><p>"We make feeding fun," said Liberman. "We have a lot of eco-friendly, safe products."</p><p>To this day, everything is still designed and created in Central Phoenix. Things such as teething accessories, silicone dishware, snack bags, and waterproof bibs created with a special fabric that Liberman says is basically indestructible.</p><p>"For a mom that's gonna have one kid, two kids, three or four like me, you want something that you bought the first time to look just as good with your last kid as with your first," said Liberman.</p><p>Bumkins has grown into a mom-approved business thanks to this "mom-preneur", with mainstream collabs with Disney, Warner Brothers, Nintendo. There's something for every baby. and their products are packaged and shipped to families all over the world. The products are also found at Nordstrom, Buy Buy Baby, and Amazon.</p><p>Liberman says she's loved every minute of building her baby business, right here in the Valley of the Sun.</p><p>"It is wonderful," said Liberman. "No matter how hard a day can be, blue skies, palm trees, mountains."</p><p><em>Catch Made In Arizona every Friday, on FOX 10 News at 4. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hacienda to close children's hospital in Mesa</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:12PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 04:16PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the embattled Hacienda HealthCare say they will close a children's hospital in Mesa.</p><p>Officials say the 24-bed hospital, which opened in 2015, has four patients right now. The hospital will remain open until a new owner/operator can be found, or the last patient is ready to leave the hospital.</p><p>The hospital provides non-emergency, non-surgical care to medically fragile children who are ready to leave a surgical or intensive-care hospital environment, but are not ready to return home.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/wife-of-man-arrested-for-child-molestation-arrested-accused-of-failing-to-report-allegations" title="Wife of man arrested for child molestation arrested, accused of failing to report allegations" data-articleId="419219573" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/KSAZ%20Leslie%20Little%20071919_1563575324902.jpg_7535748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/KSAZ%20Leslie%20Little%20071919_1563575324902.jpg_7535748_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/KSAZ%20Leslie%20Little%20071919_1563575324902.jpg_7535748_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/KSAZ%20Leslie%20Little%20071919_1563575324902.jpg_7535748_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/KSAZ%20Leslie%20Little%20071919_1563575324902.jpg_7535748_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&nbsp;Leslie Little" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Wife of man arrested for child molestation arrested, accused of failing to report allegations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span>, <span class="author">Justin Lum, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 03:29PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 03:55PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The wife of a Gilbert man arrested on molestation charges is herself arrested, accused of failing to report on child neglect.</p><p>Authorities say 46-year-old Leslie Marie Little was arrested Thursday morning. Just months before, after Gilbert Police were notified that her husband, George Little, allegedly molested multiple children by touching their private areas on multiple occasions.</p><p>Police say when detectives spoke with Leslie in May, she confirmed that three years ago, a then three-year-old child disclosed on two occasions that Leslie's husband touched her inappropriately. Leslie is the three-year-old's in-home caregiver for five days a week.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/glendale-pd-mother-arrested-for-leaving-3-month-old-in-locked-car-on-114-degree-day" title="Glendale PD: Mother arrested for leaving 3-month-old in locked car on 114 degree day" data-articleId="419186500" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/glendale-hot-car_1563570129453_7535656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/glendale-hot-car_1563570129453_7535656_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/glendale-hot-car_1563570129453_7535656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/glendale-hot-car_1563570129453_7535656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/glendale-hot-car_1563570129453_7535656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Glendale PD: Mother arrested for leaving 3-month-old in locked car on 114 degree day</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 12:50PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 02:07PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>GLENDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A woman is behind bars after leaving her 3-month-old locked inside her car when it was 114 degrees out.</p><p>On July 12, Glendale officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a Fry's Food and Drug store at 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road because someone saw a baby in a locked car.</p><p>When officers arrived, they say they saw the 3-month-old locked inside the back seat of the car. 