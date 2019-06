PHOENIX (FOX 10) - In this week's Made in Arizona, we have something for your sweet tooth. It's called the Unicorn Cupcake Boutique.

Glitter, unicorns, and cupcakes. Tracy Lombardi makes them at the Unicorn Cupcake Boutique.

"That's why people come in, for the cupcakes," Lombardi said. "And when they come in, they're like, 'Wow, what is this magical place? Look at this floor!' People's faces literally drop when they walk in, it's amazing."

The cupcakes are non-GMO, organic, and two-and-a-half times the size of your average cupcake. They're baked daily and packed separately in bags for on the go. It's something Lombardi perfected while working on her food truck.

"We all have our cupcakes ready to go," Lombardi said. "I've had my business for eight years. I have a bug following [and my] big cupcake truck has been around for a long time doing delivery, and we [then] transitioned into this shop."

The shop shines for its sweet treats and magical unicorns, but it's also filled with lots of goods so you can have your cupcake and eat it, too.

"We have many beautiful things that are handmade for gifting," Lombardi said.

From the moment you walk in, the smell of cupcakes, the sparkly unicorns, and the friendly faces are all perfect ingredients for a sugar rush and a smile.