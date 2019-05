TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Construction and technology are coming together on the job. One Arizona company is using virtual reality and 3D imaging to model large scale projects across the world.

Technology has changed the game and employee-owned electrical contracting company Rosendin Electric is keeping up. With virtual reality and 3D imaging, Vice President of Field Operations David Elkins says major projects come to life in the Tempe office.

"We want to be able to build as much stuff as we can offsite [and] deliver it to the site to be assembled," said Elkins. "It can be complete electrical rooms, it can be conduit bins for panels - it can be anything."

The company works on major projects across the world and right here at home. Buildings you'll recognize like the Sheraton Downtown Phoenix hotel, means of transportation like the Tempe Streetcar, and Sky Harbor Airport.

Corporate director Fred Meeske says many people don't realize how the industry has evolved.

"The market itself is at a spot where there's not enough workers to actually carry out the work that we have," Meeske said. "There's no limit to what you can do - especially in this organization."

So if you're looking for a new way to get creative on the job, this could be the gig for you.

Rosendin Electric

https://www.rosendin.com/