PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The Woodbury Fire has now burned more than 123,000 acres, and as of Wednesday afternoon, it is 48% percent contained.

As firefighting efforts continue, crews are using new technology to help fight the fire. Video of helicopters and even a jumbo DC-10 fighting this fire with water drops have been seen many times, but there is also a mini flying machine making a major difference by being another set of eyes from the skies. And this is not your daddy's drone.

The M-600 unmanned aircraft system has helped to take on the Woodbury Fire. It takes a two-person crew, a pilot and watchman. The unmanned aircraft soars up to 8,000 feet, with a three-mile radius for up 40 minutes per flight.