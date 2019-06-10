< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man accused of killing off-duty Tempe Fire captain Kyle Brayer takes the stand in his murder trial data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Man accused of killing off-duty Tempe Fire captain Kyle Brayer takes the stand in his murder trial&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/man-accused-of-killing-off-duty-tempe-fire-captain-kyle-brayer-takes-the-stand-in-his-murder-trial" data-title="Man accused of killing off-duty Tempe Fire captain Kyle Brayer takes the stand in his murder trial" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/man-accused-of-killing-off-duty-tempe-fire-captain-kyle-brayer-takes-the-stand-in-his-murder-trial" addthis:title="Man accused of killing off-duty Tempe Fire captain Kyle Brayer takes the stand in his murder trial"> <a data-type="email" By Jennifer Martinez, FOX 10
Posted Jun 26 2019 05:13PM MST
Video Posted Jun 26 2019 05:11PM MST PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- In a rare move, an accused killer took the stand in a Phoenix courtroom Wednesday, in his own defense.

Hezron Parks is charged with 2nd-degree murder, in the death of Tempe Fire Department captain Kyle Brayer. Brayer was shot and killed in 2018 in Old Town Scottsdale. The trial for Parks began earlier in June.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports. Brayer was shot and killed in 2018 in Old Town Scottsdale. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/firefighters-using-drone-technology-to-help-battle-wildfires" title="Firefighters using drone technology to help battle wildfires" data-articleId="414951103" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As firefighting efforts continue with the Woodbury Fire, fire crews are using new technology to help fight the fire. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Firefighters using drone technology to help battle wildfires</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Webb, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:06PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:11PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The Woodbury Fire has now burned more than 123,000 acres, and as of Wednesday afternoon, it is 48% percent contained.</p><p>As firefighting efforts continue, crews are using new technology to help fight the fire. Video of helicopters and even a jumbo DC-10 fighting this fire with water drops have been seen many times, but there is also a mini flying machine making a major difference by being another set of eyes from the skies. And this is not your daddy's drone.</p><p>The M-600 unmanned aircraft system has helped to take on the Woodbury Fire. It takes a two-person crew, a pilot and watchman. The unmanned aircraft soars up to 8,000 feet, with a three-mile radius for up 40 minutes per flight.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/new-3d-illusion-attraction-now-open-at-odysea-in-the-desert" title="New 3D illusion attraction now open at Odysea in the Desert" data-articleId="414870086" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_3D_illusion_attraction_now_open_at_O_0_7448211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_3D_illusion_attraction_now_open_at_O_0_7448211_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_3D_illusion_attraction_now_open_at_O_0_7448211_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_3D_illusion_attraction_now_open_at_O_0_7448211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_3D_illusion_attraction_now_open_at_O_0_7448211_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New 3D illusion attraction now open at Odysea in the Desert</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marcy Jones </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 12:23PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 06:00PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — At Surprise Your Eyes at Odysea in the Desert, things aren't always what they appear. </p><p>With 30 murals that scare, enchant, and trick the mind, it's impossible not to get lost in the illusion. </p><p>"So it's putting yourself into these photos that kind of tell a story, and they become 3D when you take a picture on your phone,” said Karin Gallo, the Relations Manager at Odysea in the Desert. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/newly-released-report-claims-to-list-priests-accused-of-sexual-abuse-in-the-diocese-of-phoenix" title="Newly-released report claims to list priests accused of sexual abuse in the Diocese of Phoenix" data-articleId="414937688" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Report_claims_to_list_Roman_Catholic_pri_0_7448209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Report_claims_to_list_Roman_Catholic_pri_0_7448209_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Report_claims_to_list_Roman_Catholic_pri_0_7448209_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Report_claims_to_list_Roman_Catholic_pri_0_7448209_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Report_claims_to_list_Roman_Catholic_pri_0_7448209_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dozens of Roman Catholic clergy members have been accused of sexual abuse,. and on Wednesday, their names were revealed. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Newly-released report claims to list priests accused of sexual abuse in the Diocese of Phoenix</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Linda Williams, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 05:49PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Dozens of Roman Catholic clergy members have been accused of sexual abuse, and on Wednesday, their names were revealed.</p><p>Several of the listed in the book have died, or their whereabouts are unknown. The event held on Wednesday was meant to, in part, apply pressure to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix into being more transparent.</p><p>The list may be called a "Book of Shame", with pictures of dozens of priests and deacons who have worked in the Diocese of Phoenix at one time, but were accused of sexual conduct with a minor, or removed due to the same accusations.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/firefighters-using-drone-technology-to-help-battle-wildfires"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_20190627020728"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Firefighters using drone technology to help battle wildfires</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/this-is-what-everybody-wants-us-faces-france-in-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-showdown"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20USA%20vs%20FRANCE_1561598504423.jpg_7448220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Morgan of USA is shown during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match, alongside an image of Amandine Henry of France running with the ball during the France group A match. (Photos by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)" title="GETTY USA vs FRANCE_1561598504423.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘This is what everybody wants': US faces France in Women's World Cup quarterfinals showdown</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/trump-democrats-trade-blame-for-father-daughter-border-drowning-captured-in-searing-photo"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GettyImages-1093819518%20RIVER%20THUMB_1561582082294.jpg_7446898_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Part of the Rio Grande river marking the border between the U.S. and Mexico is seen on January 13, 2019 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="1093819518_1561582082294-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump, Democrats trade blame for father, daughter border drowning captured in searing photo</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/new-3d-illusion-attraction-now-open-at-odysea-in-the-desert"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/New_3D_illusion_attraction_now_open_at_O_0_7448211_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="New_3D_illusion_attraction_now_open_at_O_0_20190627005347"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New 3D illusion attraction now open at Odysea in the Desert</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light 