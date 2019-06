SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - For the first time, we're hearing from a San Tan Valley woman who says her ex-boyfriend molested her daughter. The victim is 8-years-old and the suspect is now behind bars.

Investigators say 28-year-old Kristopher Gregory confessed to molesting a little girl. Meanwhile, the victim's mother shares two kids with Gregory and is pregnant with his baby. She tells us she wants justice for her daughter.

"I felt like it was my fault [because] I didn't see the red flags," the victim's mother said. "It was actually our three-year anniversary on Cinco de Mayo, and she came [into] the room crying [and] woke me up. She hugged me and said, 'Mom, daddy touched my private parts.'"

The mother said Gregory is not the victim's biological father but has been in her life for about three years. The Pinal County Sheriff's deputy report says Gregory admitted to going into the 8-year-old girl's room after everyone else in their home fell asleep before taking off her blanket and touching her inappropriately. Gregory also told detectives he had the victim perform sexual acts on him when she was five or six. According to the report, the alleged crimes happened multiple times over the last three years.

"I just wished that I could go back and time and not go on the first date with him," the mother said.

The victim's mother is concerned Gregory could post bond and be released. She says she wants him nowhere near the twins they share and demands justice for her daughter, who's been in counseling.

"I have to be her voice," the mother said. "I have to be the one that fights for her and [the one who] gets her through this situation."

Gregory's next court date is July 24. He's charged with one count of child molestation, one count of luring a minor, and two counts of dangerous crimes against children.