Man accused of robbing 4 women at ATM machines in the West Valley By Justin Lum, FOX 10
Posted Jun 14 2019 09:41PM MST
Video Posted Jun 14 2019 09:38PM MST  https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/Man_accused_of_robbing_4_women_at_ATM_ma_0_7400975_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412822621" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- </strong>Police have arrested a man accused of robbing four women in five days, and each of the armed robberies happened at bank ATMs in Peoria and Surprise.</p> <p>Each of the robberies had similarities. Police officials said 26-year-old Matthew Morency approached women at the ATMs, pulled out a knife, and demanded cash. Each of the incidents happened late at night.</p> <p>"I always have my keys ready in my hand, just in case something comes at me," said Natalie White. "It's, like, some way of a self-defense, I guess." </p> <p>White said she's careful wherever she goes, especially after learning of the robberies, one of which happened outside a Bank of America in Peoria, just after midnight on May 19. According to police, the masked suspect with a knife is 26-year-old Morency. Nearly 12 hours later at a Chase Bank nearby, Morency allegedly stabbed a woman in the hand before stealing her purse and running off.</p> <p>"That would terrify me," said Nadine Barrios. "I always wonder. It can happen at any time."</p> <p>Barrios said she sometimes goes to a Bank of America in Surprise, where police officials said Morency robbed another woman before getting away in a car. That victim, however, got the license plate number. Three days later, police officials said Morency robbed a fourth woman at the same bank. His description matched the suspect in all four incidents</p> <p>"ATMs, not at night, early in the morning, watch for your surroundings," said Barrios. "I'm even nervous in my car going through the drive-thru."</p> <p>Peoria and Surprise Police worked together, and Morency was arrested on Thursday in Phoenix. He has been booked on four counts of armed robbery, four counts of aggravated assault and drug charges.</p> <p>"I'm definitely relieved," said White. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/department-of-health-services-issues-notice-of-intent-to-revoke-hacienda-license" title="Department of Health Services issues notice of intent to revoke Hacienda license" data-articleId="412810920" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/17/D5FD9326386543AEB842D5E7DADE956B_1547786851505_6642557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/17/D5FD9326386543AEB842D5E7DADE956B_1547786851505_6642557_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/17/D5FD9326386543AEB842D5E7DADE956B_1547786851505_6642557_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/17/D5FD9326386543AEB842D5E7DADE956B_1547786851505_6642557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/17/D5FD9326386543AEB842D5E7DADE956B_1547786851505_6642557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Department of Health Services issues notice of intent to revoke Hacienda license</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:03PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:46PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services said Friday night that it has issued a Notice of Intent to revoke the license for Hacienda HealthCare's Intermediate Care Facility for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities (CF-IID).</p><p>According to the statement, the notice of intent to revoke allows for the department to have increased accountability and oversight of the facility, and does not mean that Hacienda must immediately shut down. The notice also does not affect other facilities being operated by Hacienda HealthCare.</p><p>"ADHS will continue to work with the Hacienda ICF-IID to ensure there is no interruption of services," read a portion of the statement.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/hacienda-patient-found-with-maggots-near-stoma" title="Hacienda patient found with maggots near stoma" data-articleId="412783377" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/08/F888580780D142AB83CB932CDAAFA7A4_1546992772701_6603707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/08/F888580780D142AB83CB932CDAAFA7A4_1546992772701_6603707_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/08/F888580780D142AB83CB932CDAAFA7A4_1546992772701_6603707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/08/F888580780D142AB83CB932CDAAFA7A4_1546992772701_6603707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/08/F888580780D142AB83CB932CDAAFA7A4_1546992772701_6603707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hacienda patient found with maggots near stoma</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:42PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with Hacienda HealthCare announced Friday that a 28-year-old patient was found with maggots near his stoma incision.</p><p>According to a statement by Hacienda, the male patient was found to have several maggots collected beneath a gauze bandage near the stoma. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information , surgical stomas are artificial openings created by a surgeon by a surgeon for therapeutic reasons.</p><p>"Hacienda immediately had the patient transported to a local hospital for treatment," read a portion of the statement. In addition, pest control workers have been through Hacienda's two facilities in the past 48 hours, and every Hacienda resident with a surgical incision has been given a thorough physical, and there are no findings of any issues.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/family-files-10m-claim-accusing-phoenix-police-of-violating-their-rights" title="Family files $10M claim accusing Phoenix Police of violating their rights" data-articleId="412778692" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/_10M_claim_says_Phoenix_PD_violated_righ_0_7400055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/_10M_claim_says_Phoenix_PD_violated_righ_0_7400055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/_10M_claim_says_Phoenix_PD_violated_righ_0_7400055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/_10M_claim_says_Phoenix_PD_violated_righ_0_7400055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/_10M_claim_says_Phoenix_PD_violated_righ_0_7400055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A $10 million legal claim was filed against the city of Phoenix that says police officers committed civil rights violations by pointing guns and profanely yelling commands at the father and pregnant mother of two young daughters because one of the ch" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family files $10M claim accusing Phoenix Police of violating their rights</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:11PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 05:20PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP) -- A $10 million legal claim was filed against the city of Phoenix that says police officers committed civil rights violations by pointing guns and profanely yelling commands at the father and pregnant mother of two young daughters because one of the children, unbeknownst to the parents, had shoplifted a doll at a store.</p><p>Parents Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper said an officer injured their 1-year-old daughter on May 29 by pulling on one of her arms after the mother refused a command to put the child down. The mother said the girl couldn't walk and the pavement was hot.</p><p>The notice of claim filed Wednesday also said Ames was injured by police who erroneously claimed he wasn't complying with their commands after Ames exited the vehicle that the family was traveling in.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/man-accused-of-robbing-4-women-at-atm-machines-in-the-west-valley"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/Man_accused_of_robbing_4_women_at_ATM_ma_0_7400975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_accused_of_robbing_4_women_at_ATM_ma_0_20190615043810"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man accused of robbing 4 women at ATM machines in the West Valley</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/video-shows-teen-dragged-in-road-rage-incident"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20ROAD%20RAGE%20TEEN%20_00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png_7401034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V ROAD RAGE TEEN _00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows teen dragged in road rage incident</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/woman-in-wheelchair-fires-taser-at-detroit-mcdonald-s-worker"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Wjbk_mcdonalds%20tasing%20incident_1560571000597.jpg_7400776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Wjbk_mcdonalds tasing incident_1560571000597.jpg-65880.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman in wheelchair fires Taser at Detroit McDonald's worker</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-took-in-as-much-as-135m-last-yr"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ivanka%20and%20jared_1560557186256.png_7400460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Inaugural Ball at the Washington Convention Center. (Photo by Aaron P.  id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/shooting-reported-at-costco-in-corona" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/14/corona%20costco%20shooting%20061419_1560570251438.jpg_7400771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/14/corona%20costco%20shooting%20061419_1560570251438.jpg_7400771_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/14/corona%20costco%20shooting%20061419_1560570251438.jpg_7400771_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/14/corona%20costco%20shooting%20061419_1560570251438.jpg_7400771_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/14/corona%20costco%20shooting%20061419_1560570251438.jpg_7400771_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police respond to shooting at Costco in Corona</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/department-of-health-services-issues-notice-of-intent-to-revoke-hacienda-license" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/17/D5FD9326386543AEB842D5E7DADE956B_1547786851505_6642557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/17/D5FD9326386543AEB842D5E7DADE956B_1547786851505_6642557_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/17/D5FD9326386543AEB842D5E7DADE956B_1547786851505_6642557_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/17/D5FD9326386543AEB842D5E7DADE956B_1547786851505_6642557_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/17/D5FD9326386543AEB842D5E7DADE956B_1547786851505_6642557_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Department of Health Services issues notice of intent to revoke Hacienda license</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/video-shows-teen-dragged-in-road-rage-incident" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20ROAD%20RAGE%20TEEN%20_00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png_7401034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20ROAD%20RAGE%20TEEN%20_00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png_7401034_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20ROAD%20RAGE%20TEEN%20_00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png_7401034_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20ROAD%20RAGE%20TEEN%20_00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png_7401034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20ROAD%20RAGE%20TEEN%20_00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png_7401034_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Video shows teen dragged in road rage incident</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/woman-in-wheelchair-fires-taser-at-detroit-mcdonald-s-worker" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Wjbk_mcdonalds%20tasing%20incident_1560571000597.jpg_7400776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Wjbk_mcdonalds%20tasing%20incident_1560571000597.jpg_7400776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Wjbk_mcdonalds%20tasing%20incident_1560571000597.jpg_7400776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Wjbk_mcdonalds%20tasing%20incident_1560571000597.jpg_7400776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/14/Wjbk_mcdonalds%20tasing%20incident_1560571000597.jpg_7400776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman in wheelchair fires Taser at Detroit McDonald's worker</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-took-in-as-much-as-135m-last-yr" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ivanka%20and%20jared_1560557186256.png_7400460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ivanka%20and%20jared_1560557186256.png_7400460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ivanka%20and%20jared_1560557186256.png_7400460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ivanka%20and%20jared_1560557186256.png_7400460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/ivanka%20and%20jared_1560557186256.png_7400460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x20;Ivanka&#x20;Trump&#x20;and&#x20;husband&#x20;Jared&#x20;Kushner&#x20;dance&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Freedom&#x20;Inaugural&#x20;Ball&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Washington&#x20;Convention&#x20;Center&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Aaron&#x20;P&#x2e;&#x20;Bernstein&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner took in as much as $135M last year</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span 