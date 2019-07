PHOENIX (FOX 10) — Phoenix Police arrested a man after he broke into two homes and attempted to sexually assault a woman.

Police say Monday morning around 4:30 a.m. a 32-year-old man went into a home that had an unlocked front door near 28th Street and Osborn.

A woman in the home woke up to the man trying to sexually assault her. The woman fought back and called for her son when the man ran out the back door.

He then entered another home nearby through the unlocked back door, according to police. The 52-year-old homeowner confronted the man with a handgun, and he again ran out.

Police found the man trying to climb the roof of a third house and arrested him.

The investigation is ongoing.