Man accused of having sex with a cat now accused of trying to lure a teenage girl for sex
Posted Jun 03 2019 03:19PM MST
Updated Jun 03 2019 03:35PM MST style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/KSAZ%20Shadow%20The%20Cat%20Adoption%20Photo%20050319_1556928318423.jpg_7217550_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Cat who was victim of sexual abuse adopted</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> A man who made headlines back in March after <a href="https://www.facebook.com/mike.navage.56/posts/601109930409780"><strong>he was accused of having sex with a cat</strong></a> has been arrested again, according to Mesa Police.</p><p>In a statement released Monday afternoon, the man, 40-year-old Michael C. Navage, is accused of luring a minor and drug possession. According to court documents, an undercover Mesa Police detective who was posing as a 14-year-old girl was contacted by Navage, who told the undercover detective he wanted to meet up and have sex. Navage had, on several occasions, acknowledged the age of the persona the undercover assumed as 14.</p><p>On May 29, officials said Navage sent an unsolicited photo of the male anatomy to the undercover detective, and plans were later made for the undercover and Navage to meet up on May 31. He was arrested on that day, near the area of Lindsey Road and Main Street.</p><p>According to court documents, Navage attempted to resist arrest. After his arrest, officers found a glass pipe with residue, which resembles a pipe commonly used to smoke meth. A clear bag containing crystel-life substance was also found in his front jeans coin pocket. That substance tested positive for meth during a field drug test.</p><p>Navage, according to police, was on pre-trial release for the bestiality case, where he is accused of having sex with his pet cat, resulting in injuries to the cat. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/12-years-after-woman-s-murder-her-estranged-husband-is-on-trial-for-killing-her" title="12 years after woman's murder, her estranged husband is on trial for killing her" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mon_charged_in_his_wife_s_murder_stands__0_7349005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mon_charged_in_his_wife_s_murder_stands__0_7349005_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mon_charged_in_his_wife_s_murder_stands__0_7349005_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mon_charged_in_his_wife_s_murder_stands__0_7349005_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Mon_charged_in_his_wife_s_murder_stands__0_7349005_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="12 years after an Ahwatukee woman was found dead inside her own home, her husband is on trial for killing her. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>12 years after woman's murder, her estranged husband is on trial for killing her</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Nicole Garcia, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 06:20PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- 12 years after an Ahwatukee woman was found dead inside her own home, her husband is on trial for killing her.</p><p>The suspect, 44-year-old Avtar Grewal, flew to India, where he is originally from, immediately after the murder in 2007. It took four years before he was extradited to the United States. On Monday, attorneys presented their opening statements.</p><p>The defense did not deny that Grewal took the life of his estranged wife, 30-year-old Navneet Kaur, but the defense claims he's not guilty of first-degree murder, as he never planned to kill her. The prosecution, meanwhile, claims Grewal had a motive. One day after his wife told him she wanted a divorce, prosecutors said Grewal flew from Canada to Phoenix to murder her, then tried to get away with it by leaving the country.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/dog-attacked-with-golf-club-along-south-mountain-trail" title="Dog attacked with golf club along South Mountain Trail" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Dog_attacked_with_golf_club_along_Phoeni_0_7348482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Dog_attacked_with_golf_club_along_Phoeni_0_7348482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Dog_attacked_with_golf_club_along_Phoeni_0_7348482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Dog_attacked_with_golf_club_along_Phoeni_0_7348482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Dog_attacked_with_golf_club_along_Phoeni_0_7348482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A woman out hiking Monday morning got a scare. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dog attacked with golf club along South Mountain Trail</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:33PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:42PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A woman out hiking Monday morning got a scare.</p><p>The woman said another hiker started hitting her dog with a golf club on the trail, and it all happened at South Mountain Park.</p><p>VIDEO : FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/funding-for-i-17-expansion-approved-construction-expected-to-start-in-2021" title="Funding for I-17 expansion approved; construction expected to start in 2021" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Funding_for_I_17_expansion_approved_0_7348447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Funding_for_I_17_expansion_approved_0_7348447_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Funding_for_I_17_expansion_approved_0_7348447_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Funding_for_I_17_expansion_approved_0_7348447_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/03/Funding_for_I_17_expansion_approved_0_7348447_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="From blueprint to budget approval, funding is finally in place to add new lanes to I-17 north of Phoenix. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Funding for I-17 expansion approved; construction expected to start in 2021</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Webb, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 05:24PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- From blueprint to budget approval, funding is finally in place to add new lanes to I-17 north of Phoenix.</p><p>People who have ever driven that way may know how packed it can get, especially around holidays and weekends. As crews clear a wreck, a traffic jam can stretch out for miles, which is enough to delay that trip out of town or ruin a return to the Valley.</p><p>"Traffic is so bad," said one person. "Everyone coming up on Friday night and leaving Sunday morning, and all it takes is one accident. (Photo by Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images)" title="479601018_1559608797433-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Women's World Cup basics for people who don't watch soccer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/jeopardy-champ-james-holzhauers-quest-for-all-time-record-sees-stunning-outcome-in-monday-show"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/03/getty_alextrebekshockedfile_060319_1559609587705_7348824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is shown on the set of the show in a file photo. 