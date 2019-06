Courtesy: Alan Leffler Courtesy: Alan Leffler

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A brazen robbery has been caught on camera as a man breaks into a cell phone store in north Phoenix. Surveillance video from inside the store could help Phoenix Police crack the case.

"He was in and out in about 50 seconds," said Nicholas Fazio, CEO at Quick Mobile Repair.

But his face was caught on camera. The thief was grabbing anything with value, completely emptying a display case with refurbished phones. Surveillance video shows the suspect walking to the back of the Quick Mobile Repair Shop on 19th Ave. and Greenway, grabbing phones belonging to paying customers.

"We can replace their phones, but I can't replace a year of baby photos that a mom has," Fazio said. "We had upset customers this morning, but there's only so much we can do."

While the man had his face covered while burglarizing the shop, cameras caught him outside. You can see him looking around, walking away, then returning with a mask - all in broad daylight.

"Once I saw the gun, it was a completely different situation, the stuff we can replace," Fazio said. "[But] the last thing I want is my employees and customers feeling unsafe."

A reward of $500 dollars is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of this man. If you have any information, you're asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.