PHOENIX (FOX 10) - One of the speakers at Tuesday's Town Hall meeting was a young man named Dante Patterson. He claims Officer Christopher Meyer, the same one from the viral shoplifting video, used excessive force while escorting him out of Castles N' Coasters at Metrocenter Mall in January of last year.

Patterson says he had minor issues with other people inside the park that night before he was asked to leave. He insists he followed Officer Meyer's instructions the entire time.

"I did not pose a threat," Patterson said. "He was walking me out as I got pepper sprayed."