PHOENIX (FOX 10) - The man convicted of the murder of missing Valley mother Christine Mustafa is scheduled to learn his punishment Friday morning.

Last April, a jury found Robert Interval guilty of second-degree murder, meaning he faces up to 29 years in prison.

Interval was tried on one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of his missing ex-girlfriend Christine Mustafa who disappeared in May 2017.

There was an extensive search for her remains, including a two-week search of a Buckeye landfill that ended in December of that year.

Even though her body was never found, police and prosecutors were confident in the evidence that Interval killed Mustafa and dumped her body.

During the trial, the prosecution presented incriminating text messages, showing that Interval bought mattress covers the day Mustafa went missing, and he was seen outside a trash transfer facility on that day.

It is believed that she was planning on leaving him.

Interval's sentencing is scheduled to take place at 9 a.m.