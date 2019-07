Police say a man has died after he was shot in Tempe overnight. Police say a man has died after he was shot in Tempe overnight.

TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Police say a man has died after he was shot in Tempe overnight.

The Tempe Police Department says the shooting happened near Apache and McClintock at around 1 a.m.

One man was shot and rushed to the hospital where he later died.

No suspect information has been released at this time.