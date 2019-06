SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - A Phoenix man has been arrested after being accused of raping a woman last month in Scottsdale.

The alleged victim says she had been drinking at a bar in Scottsdale with a friend. When she left, she saw Robert Starr with his dog. Several people were petting the dog and she asked if she could, too.

After talking for a bit, police say she agreed to go with him to a nearby bar for a drink. After going to one location, officers say the two decided to go somewhere else, and it's when she got into his Jeep to drive here.

He's accused of turning into a parking garage near Scottsdale and Indian School Roads and physically and sexually assaulting her as she tried to get away. Investigators say Starr then drove off and the woman ran to a nearby restaurant for help.

Records show an employee of one of the bars identified Starr from surveillance video. He was arrested yesterday at his home. He faces sounds of sexual assault and kidnapping.