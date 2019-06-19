< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section id="story413575691" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413575691" data-article-version="1.0">Man in custody after being accused of sexual assault in Scottsdale</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 12:06PM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 12:13PM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div> alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413575691" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (FOX 10) - </strong>A Phoenix man has been arrested after being accused of raping a woman last month in Scottsdale.</p><p>The alleged victim says she had been drinking at a bar in Scottsdale with a friend. When she left, she saw Robert Starr with his dog. Several people were petting the dog and she asked if she could, too.</p><p>After talking for a bit, police say she agreed to go with him to a nearby bar for a drink. After going to one location, officers say the two decided to go somewhere else, and it's when she got into his Jeep to drive here.</p><p>He's accused of turning into a parking garage near Scottsdale and Indian School Roads and physically and sexually assaulting her as she tried to get away. Investigators say Starr then drove off and the woman ran to a nearby restaurant for help. </p><p>Records show an employee of one of the bars identified Starr from surveillance video. He was arrested yesterday at his home. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Phoenix advocates rally outside City Hall</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 01:34PM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 01:40PM MST</span></p>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/KSAZ%20rally%20city%20hall%20061919_1560976702935.jpg_7420141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/KSAZ%20rally%20city%20hall%20061919_1560976702935.jpg_7420141_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/KSAZ%20rally%20city%20hall%20061919_1560976702935.jpg_7420141_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/KSAZ%20rally%20city%20hall%20061919_1560976702935.jpg_7420141_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/KSAZ%20rally%20city%20hall%20061919_1560976702935.jpg_7420141_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="@RDavisFOX10:&nbsp;Crowd gathers before Phoenix City Council meeting in protest of shoplifting viral video (June 19, 2019)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Phoenix advocates rally outside City Hall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 01:34PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 01:40PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix advocacy groups are holding a rally outside City Hall, followed by a march to the regular scheduled City Council meeting to demand police department reform after the release of a videotape showing officers pointing guns and cursing at a family.</p><p>The groups rallying Wednesday demand the firing of the officers. <div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix advocacy groups are holding a rally outside City Hall, followed by a march to the regular scheduled City Council meeting to demand police department reform after the release of a videotape showing officers pointing guns and cursing at a family.</p><p>The groups rallying Wednesday demand the firing of the officers. They also seek the creation of an oversight board of civilians to ensure recommendations made for department reforms over the past decade are put into place.</p><p>Last month's incident targeting a young black couple and their two small daughters has sparked an outcry around the country.</p>
</div> <div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Proposal would ban Arizona power shutoffs during summer</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">BOB CHRISTIE, Associated Press </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 01:17PM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 01:23PM MST</span></p>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>PHOENIX (AP) - Regulated Arizona electric utilities couldn't disconnect power to customers who are late on their bills from June 1 through Sept. 30 under an emergency proposal being considered by state regulators.</p><p>The proposal from Arizona Corporation Commission staff posted late Tuesday comes less than a week after it became known that a 72-year-old Sun City West woman died after her power was disconnected last September . The commission is set to consider the plan Thursday and the emergency rules would take effect immediately if they are approved.</p><p>Arizona Public Service disconnected Stephanie Pullman's power because she only paid $125 of her $176 bill. The state's largest utility suspended disconnections last Thursday and Tucson Electric Power followed on Friday.</p>
</div> The commission is set to consider the plan Thursday and the emergency rules would take effect immediately if they are approved.</p><p>Arizona Public Service disconnected Stephanie Pullman's power because she only paid $125 of her $176 bill. The state's largest utility suspended disconnections last Thursday and Tucson Electric Power followed on Friday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/seen-on-tv-am-pm" title="Seen on TV | AM & PM" data-articleId="2686158" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Seen on TV | AM & PM</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 29 2012 05:19PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 12:56PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>JUNE 19</p><p>JUNE 18</p><p>JUNE 17</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather Team 2017_1503005031426.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Forecast Video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/dad-saves-2-year-old-daughter-after-stranger-tried-to-kidnap-her-from-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_policelightsfile_061919_1560969634354_7419915_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police lights are shown on a street in a file photo. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="getty_policelightsfile_061919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dad saves 2-year-old daughter after stranger tried to kidnap her from home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/study-finds-working-1-day-a-week-is-all-you-need-for-mental-health-benefits-from-employment"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/office%20workers_1560970764074.png_7419929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE - Google employees work in their office. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)" title="office workers_1560970764074.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study finds working 1 day a week is all you need for mental health benefits from employment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/man-in-custody-after-being-accused-of-sexual-assault-in-scottsdale"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_in_custody_after_being_accused_of_se_0_7419934_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_in_custody_after_being_accused_of_se_0_20190619191150"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man in custody after being accused of sexual assault in Scottsdale</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/23/fox10phoenix%20logo_1437707975923_54064_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Seen on TV | AM & PM</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-video" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weather Forecast Video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mug-shot-gallery-june-2019" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_in_custody_after_being_accused_of_se_0_7419934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_in_custody_after_being_accused_of_se_0_7419934_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_in_custody_after_being_accused_of_se_0_7419934_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_in_custody_after_being_accused_of_se_0_7419934_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/19/Man_in_custody_after_being_accused_of_se_0_7419934_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mug Shot Gallery - June 2019</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/dad-saves-2-year-old-daughter-after-stranger-tried-to-kidnap-her-from-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_policelightsfile_061919_1560969634354_7419915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_policelightsfile_061919_1560969634354_7419915_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_policelightsfile_061919_1560969634354_7419915_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_policelightsfile_061919_1560969634354_7419915_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/getty_policelightsfile_061919_1560969634354_7419915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;lights&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;street&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Dad saves 2-year-old daughter after stranger tried to kidnap her from home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/study-finds-working-1-day-a-week-is-all-you-need-for-mental-health-benefits-from-employment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/office%20workers_1560970764074.png_7419929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/office%20workers_1560970764074.png_7419929_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/office%20workers_1560970764074.png_7419929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/office%20workers_1560970764074.png_7419929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/19/office%20workers_1560970764074.png_7419929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x20;-&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Google&#x20;employees&#x20;work&#x20;in&#x20;their&#x20;office&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Carsten&#x20;Koall&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study finds working 