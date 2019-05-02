Boone County Deputy Coroner Aaron Gutting said Tuesday the body has been submitted to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Little Rock for review.
Harrison police say there doesn't appear to be any foul play or any suspicious circumstances and no suspects are being sought.
Peoria police say Harrison was last seen on the morning of April 6 and likely was driving his car.
Harrison reportedly left his home without letting anyone know where he was going.
According to Harrison's family, they located a journal where he had allegedly written about killing himself.
Posted May 02 2019 08:27PM MST
Updated May 02 2019 08:30PM MST
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Several Valley veterans were honored Thursday night at an American Legion in the North Valley.
The celebration, called "The Gathering of Heroes", took place in Cave Creek. Patriot Guard riders escorted the U.S. flag and U.S. Military flags from Scottsdale to Cave Creek to honor the vets.
On Friday, the Arizona chapter of the Marine Corps Law Enforcement Foundation is scheduled to host its 14th annual golf tournament, which is dedicated to the nation's military.
Posted May 02 2019 06:13PM MST
Updated May 02 2019 06:14PM MST
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- As investigators continue to comb through debris at St. Joseph Catholic Church in North Phoenix to look for clues about what sparked a devastating fire , church staff are combing the debris for any items they can salvage.
Phoenix Fire, Police, and ATF agents are sifting through evidence, and it appears two possible causes stand out. One is arson, and police are looking into whether the fire was related to two other burglaries in the same area that happened around the same time the fire started to burn.
The other possibility that stands out is the possibility that this could have been an accident.
Posted May 02 2019 05:13PM MST
Updated May 02 2019 05:48PM MST
TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A woman claimed she "blacked out" the moment she hit the acceleration pedal, ran her boyfriend over and doesn't remember the ordeal, despite having visible damage to her vehicle, according to police.
On April 21, police say 40-year-old Vanessa Santillan committed aggravated assault by intentionally striking and running over her boyfriend with her car near University Drive and Wilson Street. The incident was observed by two witnesses in the area.
Police say after striking the victim with her vehicle, Santillan fled the scene. The boyfriend was left laying on the roadway. He suffered numerous abrasions to the right side of his body and was bleeding from his face to his legs.