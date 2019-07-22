< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/man-shot-by-phoenix-police-officer-sues-city-in-50-million-lawsuit">Man shot by Phoenix Police officer sues city in $50 million lawsuit</a></h1> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="419694671" data-article-version="1.0">Man shot by Phoenix Police officer sues city in $50 million lawsuit</h1> addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/man-shot-by-phoenix-police-officer-sues-city-in-50-million-lawsuit" addthis:title="Man shot by Phoenix Police officer sues city in $50 million lawsuit"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419694671.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419694671");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_419694671_419693323_161671"></div> <script>$(function(){var Jul 22 2019 07:10PM MST this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_419694671_419693323_161671",video:"586981" By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/man-shot-by-phoenix-police-officer-sues-city-in-50-million-lawsuit">Matt Rodewald, FOX 10 </a>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 07:16PM MST</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-419694671"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 07:10PM MST<span></p>
</div> src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Man_shot_by_Phoenix_Police_files__50_mil_0_7540279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Man_shot_by_Phoenix_Police_files__50_mil_0_7540279_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Man_shot_by_Phoenix_Police_files__50_mil_0_7540279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Man_shot_by_Phoenix_Police_files__50_mil_0_7540279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Man_shot_by_Phoenix_Police_files__50_mil_0_7540279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419694671-419693308" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Man_shot_by_Phoenix_Police_files__50_mil_0_7540279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Man_shot_by_Phoenix_Police_files__50_mil_0_7540279_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Man_shot_by_Phoenix_Police_files__50_mil_0_7540279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Man_shot_by_Phoenix_Police_files__50_mil_0_7540279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Man_shot_by_Phoenix_Police_files__50_mil_0_7540279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419694671" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines419694671' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/man-paralyzed-after-phoenix-police-shooting-claims-officer-lied-in-report"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/09/24/Man_paralyzed_after_Phoenix_Police_shoot_0_6111475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Man paralyzed after shooting claims officer lied</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> A man shot by Phoenix Police officers is suing the city for $50 million.</p> <p>On Monday morning, Edward Brown held a news conference, and new body camera video of the incident has been released.</p> <p>The incident happened in August 2018 near 23rd and Glenrosa. Officers were at the scene in response to a drug call in an alleyway when Brown took off. In the video, viewers can see officers re-positioning Brown and clearly concerned about getting blood on their uniform, but the questionable tone of responders opens the door to new questions about police violence.</p> <p>Phoenix Police officials say the encounter involved a man reaching for an officer's weapon, forcing him to open fire. As a result of the shooting, Brown, 35, was paralyzed. Brown did have a felony warrant out for his arrest, and says he ran out of fear.</p> <p>But did he reach for that gun?</p> <p>"The city has taken the position that Edward went after the police officer's gun," said Tom Horne. "If he had gone after the gun, he would have been shot in the front and not in the back."</p> <p>Brown's camp released a 12-minute clip of body camera footage that shows responding officers being candid with Brown after he was shot.</p> <p>"Do not spit, I don’t want your blood on me. If you do, we’re going to have issues, K?" An officer was heard saying in the video.</p> <p> "What do you do when blood is coming into your mouth? That to me is a telling moment," said Horne.</p> <p>The video also shows a less than ideal response time. Nearly nine minutes into the video, EMS workers arrived on scene and were less than thrilled to be there.</p> <p>"The amount of pain I was enduring, even when the officers was tossing me around, they didn't know how much pain I was going through," said Brown.</p> <p>The officer who fired his weapon, since identified as Ken Silvia, did not have a body camera on him. The two attorneys at the news conference are also representing two others who are also filing multi-million dollar lawsuits against the city. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/mother-of-fallen-police-officer-denies-accusations-from-twitter-that-she-made-hateful-tweets" title="Mother of fallen police officer denies accusations from Twitter that she made hateful tweets" data-articleId="419687764" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Twitter_accuses_mother_of_fallen_police__0_7540662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Twitter_accuses_mother_of_fallen_police__0_7540662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Twitter_accuses_mother_of_fallen_police__0_7540662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Twitter_accuses_mother_of_fallen_police__0_7540662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Twitter_accuses_mother_of_fallen_police__0_7540662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Mesa mom claims Twitter is censoring her, and that she's been banned from the site. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Mother of fallen police officer denies accusations from Twitter that she made hateful tweets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ty Brennan, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 06:32PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 06:35PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A Mesa mom claims Twitter is censoring her, and that she's been banned from the site.</p><p>Mary Ann Mendoza lost her police officer son, Brandon, in a crash with a wrong-way drunk driver who was in the country illegally. Since her son's death, Mendoza has been outspoken when it comes to the country's immigration issues. She is very active on Twitter, but Twitter officials say she used hate speech in six tweets, and will not unlock her account until she deletes them.</p><p>"I just got a notification from Twitter that I had to remove six posts, that it was against community standards, it was hateful, it was threatening," said Mendoza.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/sheriff-dad-from-phoenix-drowned-while-trying-to-save-son-at-fossil-creek" title="Sheriff: Dad from Phoenix drowned while trying to save son at Fossil Creek" data-articleId="419679665" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/%40nightwalker.photography%201_1563842465384.jpg_7540496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/%40nightwalker.photography%201_1563842465384.jpg_7540496_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/%40nightwalker.photography%201_1563842465384.jpg_7540496_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/%40nightwalker.photography%201_1563842465384.jpg_7540496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/%40nightwalker.photography%201_1563842465384.jpg_7540496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo Courtesy: Nightwalker Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff: Dad from Phoenix drowned while trying to save son at Fossil Creek</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:42PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:43PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOSSIL CREEK, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Sheriff's officials Gila County's said Monday that a 51-year-old man drowned while trying to save his son at Fossil Creek over the weekend.</p><p>In a statement, GCSO officials say the man, 51-year-old Gary Gaytano of Phoenix, died at the falls on Fossil Creek on Sunday after he jumped into the water to help his struggling son. The son was helped to shore by Gaytano, who then slipped underwater and was found at the bottom of the pool a short time later.</p><p>Officials say family members removed Gaytano from the water and attempted lifesaving efforts, but Gaytano was pronounced dead at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/family-and-friends-gather-to-remember-teen-girl-killed-in-weekend-accident" title="Family and friends gather to remember teen girl killed in weekend accident" data-articleId="419675484" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Loved_ones_gather_to_remember_girl_kille_0_7540342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Loved_ones_gather_to_remember_girl_kille_0_7540342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Loved_ones_gather_to_remember_girl_kille_0_7540342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Loved_ones_gather_to_remember_girl_kille_0_7540342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Loved_ones_gather_to_remember_girl_kille_0_7540342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family and friends gather to remember teen girl killed in weekend accident</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:21PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 22 2019 05:28PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Over the weekend, a crash took the life of a teenage girl and sent several other teens to the hospital. On Monday night, friends are set to gather for a vigil to remember the life of Ella Thomas.</p><p>Ella was supposed to start high school in about two weeks. Instead, family and friends will gather on Thunderbird and 51st Avenue to remember a life gone too soon.</p><p>"She was so loved by everyone," said Shauna Bradley, who watched Ella grow up.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/man-shot-by-phoenix-police-officer-sues-city-in-50-million-lawsuit"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Man_shot_by_Phoenix_Police_files__50_mil_0_7540279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_shot_by_Phoenix_Police_files__50_mil_0_20190723021035"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man shot by Phoenix Police officer sues city in $50 million lawsuit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/ball-pits-are-swimming-with-germs-and-bacteria-study-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Ball%20Pit%20Banner_1563845004403.jpg_7540253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A new study has revealed that ball pits are filled with germs and bacteria. (Photo: NOEL CELIS/AFP/Getty Images)" title="Ball Pit Banner_1563845004403.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ball pits are swimming with germs and bacteria, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/football-team-shows-up-to-birthday-party-of-boy-with-autism-after-only-1-friend-accepts-invitation"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/FOOTBALL%20THUMB_1563846036689.jpg_7540521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Christian Larsen, A 9-year-old Idaho boy with autism, had the “best birthday ever” after local high school football players surprised him by coming to his birthday party. (Photo Courtesy: Lindsay Barrus Larsen)" title="FOOTBALL THUMB_1563846036689.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Football team shows up to birthday party of boy with autism after only 1 friend accepts invitation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mother-of-fallen-police-officer-denies-accusations-from-twitter-that-she-made-hateful-tweets"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Twitter_accuses_mother_of_fallen_police__0_7540662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Twitter_accuses_mother_of_fallen_police__0_20190723013146"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mother of fallen police officer denies accusations from Twitter id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/ball-pits-are-swimming-with-germs-and-bacteria-study-says" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Ball%20Pit%20Banner_1563845004403.jpg_7540253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Ball%20Pit%20Banner_1563845004403.jpg_7540253_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Ball%20Pit%20Banner_1563845004403.jpg_7540253_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Ball%20Pit%20Banner_1563845004403.jpg_7540253_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/Ball%20Pit%20Banner_1563845004403.jpg_7540253_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;new&#x20;study&#x20;has&#x20;revealed&#x20;that&#x20;ball&#x20;pits&#x20;are&#x20;filled&#x20;with&#x20;germs&#x20;and&#x20;bacteria&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;NOEL&#x20;CELIS&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Ball pits are swimming with germs and bacteria, study says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/football-team-shows-up-to-birthday-party-of-boy-with-autism-after-only-1-friend-accepts-invitation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/FOOTBALL%20THUMB_1563846036689.jpg_7540521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/FOOTBALL%20THUMB_1563846036689.jpg_7540521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/FOOTBALL%20THUMB_1563846036689.jpg_7540521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/FOOTBALL%20THUMB_1563846036689.jpg_7540521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/22/FOOTBALL%20THUMB_1563846036689.jpg_7540521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Christian&#x20;Larsen&#x2c;&#x20;A&#x20;9-year-old&#x20;Idaho&#x20;boy&#x20;with&#x20;autism&#x2c;&#x20;had&#x20;the&#x20;&#x26;ldquo&#x3b;best&#x20;birthday&#x20;ever&#x26;rdquo&#x3b;&#x20;after&#x20;local&#x20;high&#x20;school&#x20;football&#x20;players&#x20;surprised&#x20;him&#x20;by&#x20;coming&#x20;to&#x20;his&#x20;birthday&#x20;party&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Lindsay&#x20;Barrus&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Larsen&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Football team shows up to birthday party of boy with autism after only 1 friend accepts invitation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mother-of-fallen-police-officer-denies-accusations-from-twitter-that-she-made-hateful-tweets" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Twitter_accuses_mother_of_fallen_police__0_7540662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Twitter_accuses_mother_of_fallen_police__0_7540662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Twitter_accuses_mother_of_fallen_police__0_7540662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Twitter_accuses_mother_of_fallen_police__0_7540662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Twitter_accuses_mother_of_fallen_police__0_7540662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mother of fallen police officer denies accusations from Twitter that she made hateful tweets</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/sheriff-dad-from-phoenix-drowned-while-trying-to-save-son-at-fossil-creek" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/%40nightwalker.photography%201_1563842465384.jpg_7540496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/%40nightwalker.photography%201_1563842465384.jpg_7540496_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/%40nightwalker.photography%201_1563842465384.jpg_7540496_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/%40nightwalker.photography%201_1563842465384.jpg_7540496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/%40nightwalker.photography%201_1563842465384.jpg_7540496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Nightwalker&#x20;Photography" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sheriff: Dad from Phoenix drowned while trying to save son at Fossil Creek</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/family-and-friends-gather-to-remember-teen-girl-killed-in-weekend-accident" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Loved_ones_gather_to_remember_girl_kille_0_7540342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Loved_ones_gather_to_remember_girl_kille_0_7540342_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Loved_ones_gather_to_remember_girl_kille_0_7540342_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Loved_ones_gather_to_remember_girl_kille_0_7540342_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/22/Loved_ones_gather_to_remember_girl_kille_0_7540342_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family and friends gather to remember teen girl killed in weekend accident</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More 