FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona is out of short-term drought for the first time in nearly 10 years. And while that sounds promising, experts say it's not a sign that all is well with water in the state.

The mosaics of yellow, orange and red that highlight the location and intensity of drought in Arizona disappeared this past week from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Northeastern Arizona remains abnormally dry but not in drought.

The map is a stark change from a year ago when all of Arizona was in drought, most of it in the two most severe categories.

Above-average precipitation, along with cooler temperature into the spring helped lift Arizona out of short-term drought.

Conditions also have improved across much of the U.S.

Online: https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?AZ