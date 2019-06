PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control said Wednesday night that help is needed to save 11 dogs that have tested positive for Distemper.

According to a statement written by Mary Martin, the Executive Director of Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, the 11 dogs have tested positive for the Canine Distemper Virus at the East Valley Animal Care Shelter, and they pose a risk to the remaining shelter population. 9 of the 11 dogs are not showing clinical signs consistent with distemper at this time, and there is a deadline of Thursday, June 27 to find permanent or temporary homes for the dogs, or they will be euthanized.

The dogs, according to the statement, are mostly bully-breed dogs whose behavior with other dogs is not known, and they are looking for 11 volunteers who can keep the dogs confined to a home or yard for at least six weeks, with no walking in communal areas. Ideally, the homes would have no other dogs. Adoption and license fees will be waived for the dogs.