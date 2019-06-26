< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/those-defending-phoenix-police-to-address-city-council-in-light-of-misconduct-claims"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Those defending Phoenix Police addressed City Council in light of misconduct claims"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/those-defending-phoenix-police-to-address-city-council-in-light-of-misconduct-claims">Those defending Phoenix Police addressed City Council in light of misconduct claims</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night">Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/junk-food-heavy-diet-lowers-sperm-count-could-cause-permanent-damage-in-men-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/JunkFoodSpermHealthStudy_1561599554269_7448766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Junk food-heavy diet lowers sperm count, could cause permanent damage in men, study finds"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/junk-food-heavy-diet-lowers-sperm-count-could-cause-permanent-damage-in-men-study-finds">Junk food-heavy diet lowers sperm count, could cause permanent damage in men, study finds</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/firefighters-using-drone-technology-to-help-battle-wildfires"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Firefighters using drone technology to help battle wildfires"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/firefighters-using-drone-technology-to-help-battle-wildfires">Firefighters using drone technology to help battle wildfires</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/those-defending-phoenix-police-to-address-city-council-in-light-of-misconduct-claims">Those defending Phoenix Police addressed City Council in light of misconduct claims</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night">Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/junk-food-heavy-diet-lowers-sperm-count-could-cause-permanent-damage-in-men-study-finds">Junk food-heavy diet lowers sperm count, could cause permanent damage in men, study finds</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/firefighters-using-drone-technology-to-help-battle-wildfires">Firefighters using drone technology to help battle wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/this-is-what-everybody-wants-us-faces-france-in-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-showdown">‘This is what everybody wants': US faces France in Women's World Cup quarterfinals showdown</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/trump-democrats-trade-blame-for-father-daughter-border-drowning-captured-in-searing-photo">Trump, Democrats trade blame Animal Care and Control asking for help to save 11 dogs that tested positive for distemper

By FOX 10 Staff

Posted Jun 26 2019 09:31PM MST
Updated Jun 26 2019 10:12PM MST Control, the 11 dogs have tested positive for the Canine Distemper Virus at the East Valley Animal Care Shelter, and they pose a risk to the remaining shelter population. 9 of the 11 dogs are not showing clinical signs consistent with distemper at this time, and there is a deadline of Thursday, June 27 to find permanent or temporary homes for the dogs, or they will be euthanized.</p> <p>The dogs, according to the statement, are mostly bully-breed dogs whose behavior with other dogs is not known, and they are looking for 11 volunteers who can keep the dogs confined to a home or yard for at least six weeks, with no walking in communal areas. Ideally, the homes would have no other dogs. More Arizona News Stories src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Police_defenders_addressed_Phoenix_City__0_7448963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Police_defenders_addressed_Phoenix_City__0_7448963_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Police_defenders_addressed_Phoenix_City__0_7448963_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Police_defenders_addressed_Phoenix_City__0_7448963_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Police_defenders_addressed_Phoenix_City__0_7448963_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Phoenix City Council faced a mostly police-friendly crowd Wednesday, a week after people crowded council chambers to express anger over a videotaped encounter that showed officers aiming guns and hurling profanity at a black family." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Those defending Phoenix Police addressed City Council in light of misconduct claims</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:54AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:12PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (AP) -- The Phoenix City Council faced a mostly police-friendly crowd Wednesday, a week after people crowded council chambers to express anger over a videotaped encounter that showed officers aiming guns and hurling profanity at a black family.</p><p>Nohl Rosen from Wickenburg, Arizona, said the city's leadership must "stop attacking our cops." Rosen said he doesn't believe there was anything wrong with the way officers confronted 22-year-old Dravon Ames and his 24-year-old fiancee Iesha Harper last month after a reported shoplifting. Harper is six months pregnant and was holding the couple's 1-year-old.</p><p>Ames and Harper, who have filed a $10 million claim against the city, say their 4-year-old daughter took a doll from the store without their knowledge.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/loved-ones-of-fallen-granite-mountain-hotshots-say-needed-changes-have-yet-to-come-to-fire-shelters" title="Loved ones of fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots say needed changes have yet to come to fire shelters" data-articleId="414985737" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/A3D570B8175D4D7D83D5EB94A1A906E4_1561611660989_7449281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/A3D570B8175D4D7D83D5EB94A1A906E4_1561611660989_7449281_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/A3D570B8175D4D7D83D5EB94A1A906E4_1561611660989_7449281_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/A3D570B8175D4D7D83D5EB94A1A906E4_1561611660989_7449281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/A3D570B8175D4D7D83D5EB94A1A906E4_1561611660989_7449281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Loved ones of fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots say needed changes have yet to come to fire shelters</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matt Galka, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:02PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>YARNELL, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Six years ago, a fast-moving wildfire overtook the Granite Mountain Hotshots, and killed 19 men.</p><p>The tragedy resulted in improving communication, tracking, and safety, but some of the loved ones who have had to carry the grief say one thing hasn't changed: fire shelters that firefighters are equipped with.</p><p>The shelters look like aluminum sleeping bags, and some say an update is long overdue.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/firefighters-using-drone-technology-to-help-battle-wildfires" title="Firefighters using drone technology to help battle wildfires" data-articleId="414951103" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="As firefighting efforts continue with the Woodbury Fire, fire crews are using new technology to help fight the fire. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Firefighters using drone technology to help battle wildfires</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Brian Webb, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:06PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 07:11PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The Woodbury Fire has now burned more than 123,000 acres, and as of Wednesday afternoon, it is 48% percent contained.</p><p>As firefighting efforts continue, crews are using new technology to help fight the fire. Video of helicopters and even a jumbo DC-10 fighting this fire with water drops have been seen many times, but there is also a mini flying machine making a major difference by being another set of eyes from the skies. And this is not your daddy's drone.</p><p>The M-600 unmanned aircraft system has helped to take on the Woodbury Fire. It takes a two-person crew, a pilot and watchman. The unmanned aircraft soars up to 8,000 feet, with a three-mile radius for up 40 minutes per flight.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/those-defending-phoenix-police-to-address-city-council-in-light-of-misconduct-claims"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2017/11/06/police-lights_1439742529655_107702_ver1.0_640_360_1510019795262_4478258_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="police lights crime generic-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Those defending Phoenix Police addressed City Council in light of misconduct claims</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ten of the 25 Democratic candidates are shown on stage in Miami, Florida, during the first night of the NBC News-hosted Democratic debate. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)" title="getty_debate1stnight_062619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/junk-food-heavy-diet-lowers-sperm-count-could-cause-permanent-damage-in-men-study-finds"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/JunkFoodSpermHealthStudy_1561599554269_7448766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: In this photo illustration, a Papa John's pizza is seen on July 11, 2018 in Miami, Florida. Featured Videos Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20Distemper%20Dog%202%20062619_1561609762510.jpg_7449279_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20Distemper%20Dog%202%20062619_1561609762510.jpg_7449279_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20Distemper%20Dog%202%20062619_1561609762510.jpg_7449279_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/KSAZ%20Distemper%20Dog%202%20062619_1561609762510.jpg_7449279_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Animal Care and Control asking for help to save 11 dogs that tested positive for distemper</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/democratic-debate-10-candidates-discuss-immigration-gun-control-health-care-in-first-night" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/getty_debate1stnight_062619_1561604505520_7449102_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ten&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;25&#x20;Democratic&#x20;candidates&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;on&#x20;stage&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2c;&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;first&#x20;night&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;NBC&#x20;News-hosted&#x20;Democratic&#x20;debate&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Drew&#x20;Angerer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic debate: 10 candidates discuss immigration, gun control, health care in first night</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/junk-food-heavy-diet-lowers-sperm-count-could-cause-permanent-damage-in-men-study-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/JunkFoodSpermHealthStudy_1561599554269_7448766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/JunkFoodSpermHealthStudy_1561599554269_7448766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/JunkFoodSpermHealthStudy_1561599554269_7448766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/JunkFoodSpermHealthStudy_1561599554269_7448766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/JunkFoodSpermHealthStudy_1561599554269_7448766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;In&#x20;this&#x20;photo&#x20;illustration&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;Papa&#x20;John&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;pizza&#x20;is&#x20;seen&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Miami&#x2c;&#x20;Florida&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;illustration&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Raedle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Junk food-heavy diet lowers sperm count, could cause permanent damage in men, study finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/firefighters-using-drone-technology-to-help-battle-wildfires" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/26/Crews_using_drone_tech_to_help_fight_wil_0_7448240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Firefighters using drone technology to help battle wildfires</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/this-is-what-everybody-wants-us-faces-france-in-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-showdown" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20USA%20vs%20FRANCE_1561598504423.jpg_7448220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20USA%20vs%20FRANCE_1561598504423.jpg_7448220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20USA%20vs%20FRANCE_1561598504423.jpg_7448220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20USA%20vs%20FRANCE_1561598504423.jpg_7448220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/26/GETTY%20USA%20vs%20FRANCE_1561598504423.jpg_7448220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Alex&#x20;Morgan&#x20;of&#x20;USA&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;FIFA&#x20;Women&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;World&#x20;Cup&#x20;France&#x20;Round&#x20;Of&#x20;16&#x20;match&#x2c;&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;Amandine&#x20;Henry&#x20;of&#x20;France&#x20;running&#x20;with&#x20;the&#x20;ball&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;France&#x20;group&#x20;A&#x20;match&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x20;Marc&#x20;Atkins&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>‘This is what everybody wants': US faces France in Women's World Cup quarterfinals showdown</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> 