< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Please <a href="http://browsehappy.com/">upgrade your browser</a> to improve your experience.</p> <![endif]--> <!-- Begin:Header Customized Content After Body Opening--> <div id="fb-root" class=" fb_reset"></div> <script>(function(e,a,f){var c,b=e.getElementsByTagName(a)[0];if(e.getElementById(f)){return}c=e.createElement(a);c.id=f;c.src="//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3&appId=1032667063427606";b.parentNode.insertBefore(c,b)}(document,"script","facebook-jssdk"));</script> <!-- End: Header Customized Content After Body Opening --> <!-- begin: WRAPPER --> <div id="wrapper"> <!-- begin: HEADER --> <header id="header" class=" header-v2"> <div class="header-main"> <div class="row"> <div class="site-logo"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/logo-fox-10-phoenix-ksaz-alt.png" alt="FOX"/> </a> </div> <div class="right-options right"> <div class="weather"> <div class="icon"> <a href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-night-alt-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 109°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/local">Arizona Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/drone-zone">Drone Zone</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/wildfires">Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Latest Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/maricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/7234875AB52B4E4F9311A827C5DDC54C_1563330178542_7528136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Maricopa County investigating dozens of possible heat deaths, as Valley endures scorching heat"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/maricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat">Maricopa County investigating dozens of possible heat deaths, as Valley endures scorching heat</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/aliens-may-exist-in-ways-we-cant-fathom-which-is-why-we-havent-found-them-scientists-suggest"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Aliens may exist in ways we can't fathom, which is why we haven't found them, scientists suggest"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/aliens-may-exist-in-ways-we-cant-fathom-which-is-why-we-havent-found-them-scientists-suggest">Aliens may exist in ways we can't fathom, which is why we haven't found them, scientists suggest</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/fry-bread-food-truck-owner-jumps-in-to-save-motorist-in-distress"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fry bread food truck owner jumps in to save motorist in distress"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/fry-bread-food-truck-owner-jumps-in-to-save-motorist-in-distress">Fry bread food truck owner jumps in to save motorist in distress</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/pacquiao-vs-thurman-what-to-know-before-watching-the-most-anticipated-fight-of-the-year"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/THE%20FIGHT_1563327014714.png_7527926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pacquiao vs Thurman: What to know before watching the most anticipated fight of the year"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/pacquiao-vs-thurman-what-to-know-before-watching-the-most-anticipated-fight-of-the-year">Pacquiao vs Thurman: What to know before watching the most anticipated fight of the year</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/maricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat">Maricopa County investigating dozens of possible heat deaths, as Valley endures scorching heat</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/aliens-may-exist-in-ways-we-cant-fathom-which-is-why-we-havent-found-them-scientists-suggest">Aliens may exist in ways we can't fathom, which is why we haven't found them, scientists suggest</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/fry-bread-food-truck-owner-jumps-in-to-save-motorist-in-distress">Fry bread food truck owner jumps in to save motorist in distress</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/pacquiao-vs-thurman-what-to-know-before-watching-the-most-anticipated-fight-of-the-year">Pacquiao vs Thurman: What to know before watching the most anticipated fight of the year</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/5-lifestyle-behaviors-found-to-lower-risk-of-alzheimers-by-60-percent-new-research-finds">5 lifestyle behaviors found to lower risk of Alzheimer's by 60 percent, new research finds</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/woman-who-completed-radiation-for-breast-cancer-rings-cancer-free-bell-so-hard-she-breaks-it">Woman who completed radiation for breast cancer rings ‘cancer-free bell' so hard she breaks it</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/forecast-video">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-traffic" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic" data-dropdown="drop-nav-traffic" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Traffic</a> <ul id="drop-nav-traffic" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/traveltimes.htm">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/index.html">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.gov/hcrsweb/webEventPrint.jsp?index=0&timeFilter=weekend&extents=-13233588.751319556,3726077.0813944945,-12072357.417611217,4124772.6209299536&layers=grey|green|yellow|red|rwis|nws|dms|tt|&icons=tri|dia|hex|capi|&ll=-118.8793503906253,31.715911398580843,-108.44783183593833,34.711711832302996&pw=1899&ph=652">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-video" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video" data-dropdown="drop-nav-video" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Video</a> <ul id="drop-nav-video" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=92708591"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2699_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2699"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_2699_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_TOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_2699_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_TOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-top').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418571137'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-KSAZ-HOME_1.0"> <section id="mod-alert-MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-KSAZ-HOME" class="mod-wrapper mod-alert"> <div class="owl-carousel manual-carousel owl-theme" data-delay-milliseconds="5000" data-auto-play="true"> <div class="owl-wrapper-outer autoHeight"> <div class="owl-wrapper"> <div class="owl-item"> <div class="item alert-box"> <h2 class="message"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now" target='_blank' data-headline="STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now</a></h2> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="owl-controls clickable"> <div class="owl-buttons"> <div class="owl-prev"><i class="fa fa-angle-left"></i></div> <div class="owl-next"><i class="fa fa-angle-right"></i></div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,c){if(!!c&&!!c.track&&!!c.trackLink){b("#mod-alert-MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-KSAZ-HOME.mod-alert").one("click",".alert-box .message a",function(g){var f=b(this),d=f.attr("data-headline");c.trackLink(g,{event:"Banner Notification Action",properties:{page_action_type:"no page action type",page_message_id:"no page message id",page_message_type:"alert",page_message_text:d,page_message_title:d}})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0965_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0965"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_OOP_BASE_1.1"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_0965_MOD-AD-KSAZ_OOP_BASE' class='mod-content ad-1'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_0965_MOD-AD-KSAZ_OOP_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[1,1]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } }else { if( isValidSize('[1,1]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineOutOfPageSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', id); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'oop').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418571137'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar"> <div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story418571137" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418571137" data-article-version="1.0">Maricopa County investigating dozens of possible heat deaths, as Valley endures scorching heat</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-418571137" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Maricopa County investigating dozens of possible heat deaths, as Valley endures scorching heat&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/maricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat" data-title="Maricopa County investigating dozens of possible heat deaths, as Valley endures scorching heat" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/maricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat" addthis:title="Maricopa County investigating dozens of possible heat deaths, as Valley endures scorching heat"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418571137.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-418571137");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_418571137_418571281_117651"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418571137_418571281_117651";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418571281","video":"585032","title":"County%20investigating%2037%20possible%20heat%20deaths%2C%20as%20Valley%20endures%20scorching%20summer%20heat","caption":"The%20heat%20is%20officially%20to%20blame%20for%20the%20deaths%20of%20three%20people%20in%20Maricopa%20County%20so%20far%20in%202019%2C%20and%20more%20than%20three%20dozen%20deaths%20currently%20under%20investigation%20could%20be%20tied%20to%20the%20Valley%27s%C2%A0heat.%20FOX%2010%27s%20Nicole%20Garcia%20reports.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2FCounty_investigating_37_possible_heat_de_0_7527957_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F16%2FCounty_investigating_37_possible_heat_deaths__as_585032_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657938243%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DKMF5RrWiM0pTuEaagmWWtiZlpyQ","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"}},"createDate":"Jul 16 2019 07:24PM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418571137_418571281_117651",video:"585032",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/County_investigating_37_possible_heat_de_0_7527957_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520heat%2520is%2520officially%2520to%2520blame%2520for%2520the%2520deaths%2520of%2520three%2520people%2520in%2520Maricopa%2520County%2520so%2520far%2520in%25202019%252C%2520and%2520more%2520than%2520three%2520dozen%2520deaths%2520currently%2520under%2520investigation%2520could%2520be%2520tied%2520to%2520the%2520Valley%2527s%25C2%25A0heat.%2520FOX%252010%2527s%2520Nicole%2520Garcia%2520reports.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/16/County_investigating_37_possible_heat_deaths__as_585032_1800.mp4?Expires=1657938243&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=KMF5RrWiM0pTuEaagmWWtiZlpyQ",eventLabel:"County%20investigating%2037%20possible%20heat%20deaths%2C%20as%20Valley%20endures%20scorching%20summer%20heat-418571281",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Farizona-news%2Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/maricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat">Nicole Garcia, FOX 10 </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:24PM MST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-418571137"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 07:24PM MST<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-418571137" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418571137-418571102"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/7234875AB52B4E4F9311A827C5DDC54C_1563330178542_7528136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/7234875AB52B4E4F9311A827C5DDC54C_1563330178542_7528136_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/7234875AB52B4E4F9311A827C5DDC54C_1563330178542_7528136_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/7234875AB52B4E4F9311A827C5DDC54C_1563330178542_7528136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/7234875AB52B4E4F9311A827C5DDC54C_1563330178542_7528136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418571137-418571102" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/7234875AB52B4E4F9311A827C5DDC54C_1563330178542_7528136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/7234875AB52B4E4F9311A827C5DDC54C_1563330178542_7528136_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/7234875AB52B4E4F9311A827C5DDC54C_1563330178542_7528136_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/7234875AB52B4E4F9311A827C5DDC54C_1563330178542_7528136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/7234875AB52B4E4F9311A827C5DDC54C_1563330178542_7528136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418571137" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> The heat is officially to blame for the deaths of three people in Maricopa County so far in 2019, and more than three dozen deaths currently under investigation could be tied to the Valley's heat.</p> <p>On Monday night, Phoenix Police detectives were called to investigate the death of a homeless man near 19th Avenue and Indian School, and early indications point to the man dying under the extreme heat. </p> <p>During the last seven days, the highs ranged from 109°F to 115°F, and evening lows have hovered around 100°F.</p> <p>In 2018, Maricopa County saw a record number of people dying because of extreme heat, with the death toll standing at 182, the highest number the county has ever experienced, and emergency rooms are seeing a surge of patients suffering from heat illness.</p> <p>"We've had a patiently recently, her core temperature was 108°F," said Dr. Dan Quan with the Maricopa County Integrated Health System. "They were found down outside, and if it's not brought down to a reasonable temperature at some point, the body does shut down, and organ failure does occur."</p> <p>In Maricopa County, heat deaths first spiked in 2016, with the tally nearly doubling the average. Since then, the number of deaths kept rising.</p> <p>"In general, it seems like our summers seem to be a little bit hotter," said Dr. Quan.</p> <p>This year, the Valley had a mild spring and start to the summer, but the temps shot up quickly, and so have the number of people who have gotten burned or sick because of the searing environment. According to statistics collected by the Maricopa County Health Department, the majority of those who suffer heat illness are men, between the ages of 50 and 64.</p> <p>"In the burn center, we probably see about 10 patients who have been burned per day and field 10-20 calls per day for burns, and in the emergency department, we've been seeing anywhere from 10-20 heat illnesses per day."</p> <p>Health officials say, when it's this hot outdoors, people need to limit the time they spend in direct sunlight, drink lots of water, and take frequent breaks. Once they start feeling dizzy, confused, or start vomiting, they should get to the hospital right away, as those are symptoms of heatstroke.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story418571137 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story418571137 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-418571137",i="relatedHeadlines-418571137",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5180_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5180"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5180_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-970 ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5180_MOD-AD-KSAZ_BANNER_MIDDLE_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[970,66],[728,90]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[970,66],[728,90]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'banner-middle-1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418571137'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4379_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4379"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Arizona News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408216" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Arizona News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/fry-bread-food-truck-owner-jumps-in-to-save-motorist-in-distress" title="Fry bread food truck owner jumps in to save motorist in distress" data-articleId="418562858" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Phoenix food truck owner said he was at the right place and at the right time when he saw a driver slumped over behind the wheel. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fry bread food truck owner jumps in to save motorist in distress</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 06:42PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- A Phoenix food truck owner said he was at the right place and at the right time when he saw a driver slumped over behind the wheel.</p><p>The man, Loren Emerson, wasted no time jumping out of his car and getting the man the help he needed.</p><p>Emerson saw the car starting to drift into oncoming traffic near Dysart and Glendale Tuesday morning, and as they got closer, that's when he knew the driver was in trouble.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-science-center-celebrates-50th-anniversary-of-apollo-11" title="Arizona Science Center celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11" data-articleId="418473278" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Science_Center_celebrates_Apollo_11_anni_0_7527399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Science_Center_celebrates_Apollo_11_anni_0_7527399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Science_Center_celebrates_Apollo_11_anni_0_7527399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Science_Center_celebrates_Apollo_11_anni_0_7527399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Science_Center_celebrates_Apollo_11_anni_0_7527399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Arizona Science Center is inviting the public down to have some fun with the rockets." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Arizona Science Center celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo 11</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marcy Jones, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 12:42PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 05:43PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) — To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, the Arizona Science Center is inviting the public down to have some fun with the rockets.</p><p>From finger fling rockets to Alka-Seltzer explosions, the Arizona Science Center is your mission control for the global rocket launch initiative.</p><p>"We're celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing," said Sari Custer the Chief Scientist. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/tempe-police-asking-for-public-s-help-in-identifying-body-of-man-found-in-tempe-town-lake" title="Tempe Police asking for public's help in identifying body of man found in Tempe Town Lake" data-articleId="418528210" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Tempe%20Town%20Lake%20deceased%20man%20sketch%20071619_1563318795818.jpg_7527344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Tempe%20Town%20Lake%20deceased%20man%20sketch%20071619_1563318795818.jpg_7527344_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Tempe%20Town%20Lake%20deceased%20man%20sketch%20071619_1563318795818.jpg_7527344_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Tempe%20Town%20Lake%20deceased%20man%20sketch%20071619_1563318795818.jpg_7527344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/KSAZ%20Tempe%20Town%20Lake%20deceased%20man%20sketch%20071619_1563318795818.jpg_7527344_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Tempe Police Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tempe Police asking for public's help in identifying body of man found in Tempe Town Lake</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kenneth Wong, FOX 10 </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 16 2019 04:15PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with Tempe Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was recovered from Tempe Town Lake on July 10.</p><p>According to a flyer released Tuesday, police were called out to the lake at around 12:58 p.m. for a report of a dead person in the water. The man, who was recovered from the lake, is described as an African-American man about 25 to 40 years old, 6' 2" tall, weighing 160 lbs, with short dark hair, a dark "petite goatee" on the chin, scars on his right shoulder and his right wrist, and no tattoos.</p><p>Anyone with information on the man's identity should call Tempe Police.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/maricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/7234875AB52B4E4F9311A827C5DDC54C_1563330178542_7528136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Heat 071619"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Maricopa County investigating dozens of possible heat deaths, as Valley endures scorching heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/aliens-may-exist-in-ways-we-cant-fathom-which-is-why-we-havent-found-them-scientists-suggest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rendering of a distant alien planet in orbit around a binary star system at the edge of a gaseous nebula. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" title="Distant Alien Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Aliens may exist in ways we can't fathom, which is why we haven't found them, scientists suggest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fry-bread-food-truck-owner-jumps-in-to-save-motorist-in-distress"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_20190717012321"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fry bread food truck owner jumps in to save motorist in distress</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pacquiao-vs-thurman-what-to-know-before-watching-the-most-anticipated-fight-of-the-year"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/THE%20FIGHT_1563327014714.png_7527926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(L-R) Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman face off during a press conference at Gotham Hall in preparation for their upcoming fight. (Photo by J. Yim/Getty Images)" title="THE FIGHT_1563327014714.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pacquiao vs Thurman: What to know before watching the most anticipated fight of the year</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418571137'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9829_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9829"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-THUMBNAILS-RR_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9182_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9182"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/aliens-may-exist-in-ways-we-cant-fathom-which-is-why-we-havent-found-them-scientists-suggest" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/Distant%20Alien%20Planet_GETTY_1563327860427.jpg_7527935_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rendering&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;distant&#x20;alien&#x20;planet&#x20;in&#x20;orbit&#x20;around&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;binary&#x20;star&#x20;system&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;edge&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;gaseous&#x20;nebula&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x3a;&#x20;Education&#x20;Images&#x2f;Universal&#x20;Images&#x20;Group&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Aliens may exist in ways we can't fathom, which is why we haven't found them, scientists suggest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/fry-bread-food-truck-owner-jumps-in-to-save-motorist-in-distress" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/16/Food_truck_owner_jumps_in_to_save_motori_0_7527913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fry bread food truck owner jumps in to save motorist in distress</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pacquiao-vs-thurman-what-to-know-before-watching-the-most-anticipated-fight-of-the-year" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/THE%20FIGHT_1563327014714.png_7527926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/THE%20FIGHT_1563327014714.png_7527926_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/THE%20FIGHT_1563327014714.png_7527926_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/THE%20FIGHT_1563327014714.png_7527926_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/THE%20FIGHT_1563327014714.png_7527926_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;L-R&#x29;&#x20;Manny&#x20;Pacquiao&#x20;and&#x20;Keith&#x20;Thurman&#x20;face&#x20;off&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;press&#x20;conference&#x20;at&#x20;Gotham&#x20;Hall&#x20;in&#x20;preparation&#x20;for&#x20;their&#x20;upcoming&#x20;fight&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Yim&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pacquiao vs Thurman: What to know before watching the most anticipated fight of the year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/5-lifestyle-behaviors-found-to-lower-risk-of-alzheimers-by-60-percent-new-research-finds" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/brian%20alz_1563325589792.jpg_7527813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/brian%20alz_1563325589792.jpg_7527813_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/brian%20alz_1563325589792.jpg_7527813_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/brian%20alz_1563325589792.jpg_7527813_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/brian%20alz_1563325589792.jpg_7527813_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;woman&#x20;holds&#x20;a&#x20;model&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;human&#x20;brain&#x20;in&#x20;her&#x20;hands&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Cardiff&#x2c;&#x20;United&#x20;Kingdom&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Matthew&#x20;Horwood&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>5 lifestyle behaviors found to lower risk of Alzheimer's by 60 percent, new research finds</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-who-completed-radiation-for-breast-cancer-rings-cancer-free-bell-so-hard-she-breaks-it" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/woman%20cancer%20bell%20THUMB_1563324720914.jpg_7527806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/woman%20cancer%20bell%20THUMB_1563324720914.jpg_7527806_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/woman%20cancer%20bell%20THUMB_1563324720914.jpg_7527806_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/woman%20cancer%20bell%20THUMB_1563324720914.jpg_7527806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/16/woman%20cancer%20bell%20THUMB_1563324720914.jpg_7527806_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Darla&#x20;Jaye&#x20;had&#x20;been&#x20;diagnosed&#x20;with&#x20;breast&#x20;cancer&#x20;in&#x20;February&#x20;and&#x20;began&#x20;radiation&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;end&#x20;of&#x20;May&#x2e;&#x20;She&#x20;finished&#x20;her&#x20;radiation&#x20;treatment&#x20;on&#x20;Monday&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Harris&#x20;Health&#x20;System&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman who completed radiation for breast cancer rings ‘cancer-free bell' so hard she breaks it</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_5602"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_5602_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_5602_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418571137'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone empty portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-5"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-5"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_400419992_1.0"> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/21/apps%20logo_1437523718851_53001_ver1.0.jpg",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white pad"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-6"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-6"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9488_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9488"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-INFINITE_STORIES-KSAZ-STORY_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container===1){b=c("#common_infinite_stories_container")}var g=b.clone();var f=g.children("div");var d=[];c.each(f,function(j,l){var k=c(l);if(k.attr("class")=="grid-items"){k.remove()}else{d.push(l)}});if(d.length>0){var i=0;c.each(d,function(m,n){var k=n.getAttribute("id");if(k&&k!=null&&k!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){n.setAttribute("id",k+"_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);if(n.firstChild!==null&&n.firstChild.className==="_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"){var j=window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"];j=j.replace(/_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE/g,"_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);var l=(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container-1)%4+1;j=j.replace(/taboola1/g,"taboola"+l);n.innerHTML=j}}}else{n.setAttribute("id","infinite_stories_container_"+i+"_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);i++}});g.attr("id","common_infinite_stories_container"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container);c("#infinite_stories_container").append(g.html());if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container>=1){var e="_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE_"+window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container;var h=(window.GPTAds&&window.GPTAds[e])?window.GPTAds[e]:false;if(h){fox.ads.refreshAds([h],"Rendering Taboola Ad Slot")}else{fox.utils.log("No Taboola ad slot found for container "+e)}}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_infinite_stories_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: INFINITE STORIES --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="infinite_stories_container"></div></section> <!-- end: INFINITE STORIES --> <script type="text/javascript">window.taboolaAdCode=window.taboolaAdCode||{};window.taboolaAdCode["_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"]="\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'>\n <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div>\n </section>\n <script type='text/javascript'>\n (function($, A){\n var self = fox.ads,\n id = '_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE',\n adSlot;\n\n \n\n var $slot = $('#'+id),\n $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(),\n lazyLoadWaiting = false;\n\n \n\n var onLazyLoad = function(){\n if( adSlot ){\n var refreshOnResize = true;\n self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize );\n } else {\n /* slot hasn't been defined yet */\n lazyLoadWaiting = true;\n }\n };\n\n \n $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad);\n \n /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */\n var triggerLazyLoad = function(){\n \n $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT);\n };\n\n \n var renderAd = function(){\n\n googletag.cmd.push(function() {\n window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {};\n googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering();\n var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth,\n tabletMaxSize = 1024;\n /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */\n var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize(\n [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize(\n [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize(\n [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build();\n var isValidSize = function( size ){\n return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]');\n };\n if(windowWidth < 641) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 768) {\n if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else if(windowWidth < 1280) {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }else {\n if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){\n adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping);\n }\n }\n if(adSlot){\n adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true);\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story');\n /* set tag for page level */\n adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418571137');\n \n window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot;\n googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad();\n \n /*\n add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container\n or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom\n */\n if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0\n || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) {\n fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot);\n }\n\n googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest();\n googletag.enableServices();\n googletag.display(id);\n\n \n /* check for lazy-load scroll class */\n if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){\n $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad);\n } else {\n /* class might have been removed already */\n triggerLazyLoad();\n }\n \n }\n });\n };\n renderAd();\n })( jQuery, AUI() );\n <\/script>\n ";</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_infinite_stories_container"><div></div><div class="grid-items"><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div><div class="grid-item ad" id="adcontainer_1"><div class="_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE"></div></div><div class="grid-item"><div></div></div></div><script type="text/javascript">window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"infinite_stories_container_0_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_1_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"});_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-b3",container:"infinite_stories_container_2_"+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,placement:"Organic Thumbnails 1x1 - "+scopeCounter.infinite_stories_container,target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_infinite_stories_container">false</div> </div> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE' class='mod-content ad-728 ad-320'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_9488_MOD-AD-KSAZ_TABOOLA_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[728,90]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[320,50]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[320,50]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[320,50]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[320,50]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[728,90]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/arizona_news', eval('[728,90]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'taboola1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '418571137'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <section class="mod-wrapper"></section> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_400419992_1.0"> <script>if(navigator.userAgent.match(/iPad/i)){$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')}else{$("head").append('<meta name="apple-itunes-app" content="app-id=378121873" />')};</script> <script>$("head").append('<meta name="google-play-app" content="app-id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" />');</script> <script>function checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(){var a=navigator.userAgent.toLocaleLowerCase();var b;b=a.indexOf("android");if(b>-1){return"android"}else{b=a.indexOf("iphone");if(b>-1){return"ios"}else{return""}}}$(document).ready(function(){$.smartbanner({title:"Get the News App Now",daysHidden:"90",daysReminder:"180",icon:"http://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2015/07/21/apps%20logo_1437523718851_53001_ver1.0.jpg",force:checkSystemDownloadAlertForNewsApp(),})});</script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </section> </div> <form action="#" id="hrefFm" method="post" name="hrefFm"> <span></span> </form> </div> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <!-- begin: FOOTER --> <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2"> <div class="row"> <div class="column"> <div class="footer-links primary"> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news">News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/local">Arizona Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/drone-zone">Drone Zone</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/wildfires">Wildfires</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/traveltimes?start=0&length=25&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/map">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/cctv?start=0&length=10&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Traffic Cameras</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.azdot.gov/projects/other-restrictions/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/events">Events</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/jobs">Jobs at Fox 10</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/seen-on-tv-am-pm">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/rss-feeds"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 10 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox10phoenix.com/id378121873?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxksaz" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 10 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-10-weather/id575220932?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ksaz.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/eeo-report">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> <!-- end: WRAPPER --> <!-- Render Ads on Page Start --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh,"Rendering disableInitialLoad Ads");var a=14400;setInterval(function(){if(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh&&a>0){fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"Ad auto fresh , Interval is"+a+"s")}},1000*a)})();</script> <!-- Render Ads on Page End --> <!-- omniture scripts --> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Util.addInputFocus();Liferay.Portlet.runtimePortletIds=["103"];</script> <script type="text/javascript">Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4560",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4560\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2699_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_2699",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_2699\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_e9eeKNhuGqv4\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4MmOlVCwXV0u\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5180_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5180",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5180\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0965_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0965",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0965\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-1\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d3\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_101_",portletId:"101",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d101\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat\x26_101_struts_action\x3d\x252Fasset_publisher\x252Fview_content\x26_101_urlTitle\x3dmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat\x26_101_type\x3dcontent"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4379_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_4379",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_4379\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:3,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5602_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_5602",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_5602\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d3\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:2,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9182_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9182",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9182\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d2\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:1,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9829_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9829",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9829\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-3\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d1\x26p_p_col_count\x3d4\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9488_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_9488",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_9488\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-6\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d2\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:4,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_0268",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_0268\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-2\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d4\x26p_p_col_count\x3d5\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_103_",portletId:"103",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d103\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3d\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d0\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"});Liferay.Portlet.onLoad({canEditTitle:false,columnPos:0,isStatic:"end",namespacedId:"p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq_",portletId:"56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq",refreshURL:"\x2fc\x2fportal\x2frender_portlet\x3fp_l_id\x3d442888\x26p_p_id\x3d56_INSTANCE_OVQZKn2RFEVq\x26p_p_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_t_lifecycle\x3d0\x26p_p_state\x3dnormal\x26p_p_mode\x3dview\x26p_p_col_id\x3dcolumn-5\x26p_p_col_pos\x3d0\x26p_p_col_count\x3d1\x26p_p_isolated\x3d1\x26currentURL\x3d\x252Fnews\x252Farizona-news\x252Fmaricopa-county-investigating-dozens-of-possible-heat-deaths-as-valley-endures-scorching-heat"});AUI().use("aui-base","liferay-menu","liferay-notice","liferay-poller",function(a){(function(){Liferay.Util.addInputType();Liferay.Portlet.ready(function(b,c){Liferay.Util.addInputType(c)})})();(function(){new Liferay.Menu();var b=Liferay.Data.notices;for(var c=1;c<b.length;c++){new Liferay.Notice(b[c])}})()});</script> <script src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/js/main.js?minifierType=js&languageId=en_US&b=6102&t=1562819466000" type="text/javascript"></script> <script type="text/javascript"></script> <!-- Begin:Footer Customized Content --> <script type="text/javascript" src="//s7.addthis.com/js/300/addthis_widget.js#pubid=ra-556bad7109cf2cfe" async="async"></script> <script type="text/javascript">var addthis_config={ui_508_compliant:false,services_exclude:"17 tag,pinterest_share,print,google,tumblr,aolmail,yahoomail,email",services_compact:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share,more",services_expanded:"facebook,twitter,google_plusone_share"};(function(a){a(document).ready(function(){a(".addthis_toolbox").live("mouseover",function(){addthis_share.url=a(this).attr("data-href");addthis_share.title=a(this).attr("data-title");a(this).attr("addthis:url",a(this).attr("data-href"));a(this).attr("addthis:title",a(this).attr("data-title"));if(addthis){addthis.toolbox(".addthis_toolbox",addthis_config,addthis_share)}})})})(jQuery);</script> <!-- End: Footer Customized Content --> <!-- Begin:Chartbeat Content --> <!-- End: Chartbeat Content --> <!-- Begin: Vibrant JavaScript --> <script>(function(g,a,c,b){var f=g.createElement(a);f.type="application/javascript";f.async=!0;f.src="//"+c+"/intellitxt/front.asp?ipid="+b;g.getElementsByTagName(a)[0].parentNode.appendChild(f)})(document,"script","k.intellitxt.com",43977);</script> <!-- End: Vibrant JavaScript --> <!-- Begin: OOP Ad in foot --> <!-- End: OOP Ad in foot --> </body> </html>