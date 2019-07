TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Department of Public Health announced on Monday that some patrons of a restaurant at the Tempe Marketplace may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

According to a statement, there were Hepatitis A exposure incidents at the Genghis Grill restaurant at Tempe Marketplace on the following dates:

Thursday: May 30

Saturday, June 1

Wednesday, June 5

Thursday, June 6

Friday, June 7

Saturday, June 8

Thursday, June 13

Friday, June 14

Saturday, June 15

Tuesday, June 18

Officials said Monday that people who ate at the restaurant on June 18 is still within a two-week window for vaccines to be effective at preventing the infection, if they are not already vaccinated. The two-week window, however, ends on July 2. They are urging people who are not vaccinated to contact their healthcare provider or go to any pharmacy to get the vaccine. People without insurance can go to a county vaccination clinic, and tell them they ate at Genghis Grill restaurant in Tempe Marketplace on June 18.

People who ate at the restaurant, but did not eat there during the dates listed above were not exposed, do not need to do anything, officials said.

Hepatitis A, according to county health officials, is a viral illness that affects the liver and is spread by eating food, drinking water or touching surfaces that have been contaminated with stool from an infected person, such as someone not properly washing their hands.

Symptoms, according to officials, include nausea, diarrhea, loss of appetite, vomiting, fatigue, fever, abdominal pain, dark-colored urine, light or white-ish colored bowel movements, and jaundice.

Hepatitis A information from Maricopa County Department of Public Health

https://www.maricopa.gov/5207/Hepatitis-A