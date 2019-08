Related Headlines MCACC facing cooling issues at West shelter

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Excessive heat and at times high humidity is making times tough not only for people, but for animals as well.

Earlier this week, a post going around social media showed temperatures at the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control's West Shelter at 100 °F to 108 °F (ca. 38 to 42 °C). Since then, however, the shelter has been getting a lot of donations.

"When we started seeing that the temperatures were rising, everything was done to make sure the animals were being taken care of," said Jose Santiago with Maricopa County Animal Care & Control.

MCACC has been having issues keeping their west shelter cool enough this summer, and people started to bring their concerns to social media. Word then quickly got around, even reaching David Scherff in Texas.

"I responded back and said hey, you know I'm in the air conditioning field and know quite a few people in that field, and the air conditioning field itself is pretty giving to their communities," said Scherff, in a phone interview.

Scherff started Frank's Way Foundation after losing his dog to raging floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey. His organization focuses on animal rescue and recovery for animals affected by natural disasters, and it's his mission to help any shelter, in any way he can.

"Ultimately, everybody is here for the animals, and simple things like phone calls and saying hey, this person needs this or this person needs that," said Scherff, who made a few phone calls to air conditioning companies in Arizona. Sunbelt Rentals agreed to step in and help.

"They realize that the evaporative coolers are doing everything they can indoors, and we have outdoor runs for these dogs," said Santiago. "So now when the dogs step outside, they have cool fans also blowing cool air towards them."

The company is lending the shelter industrial fans to keep the air circulating during the hot summer months.

"They are going to be able to enjoy the outdoors just as much as they've been enjoying the indoors," said Santiago.