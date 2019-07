PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirms a 3-year-old girl has died after being pulled from a pool in Peoria.

Firefighters responded to a home Monday night near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Happy Valley Road. The little girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she passed away Tuesday morning.

MCSO says no foul play is suspected, but they are still investigating.