TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Friday that three people have been arrested in connection with a drug bust that recovered about 14,000 fentanyl pills.

According to a statement, detectives with MCSO's Special Investigations Division, along with Homeland Security Investigations, were conducting an operation on a supplier selling the fentanyl pills on Wednesday. The buy happened at Arizona Mills mall, where detectives saw a large bag being exchanged between Roberto Yescas, 40, and Edwin Veliz-Flores, 40.

Investigators, officials said, then moved in to arrest Yescas, Flores, and 34-year-old Ines Acosta, but all three tried to flee. Yescas jumped into a car that was being driven by Acosta, and they tried to flee the area by driving over a curb. The escape routes were blocked by other units, and the three were then taken into custody.

The fentanyl pills, according to MCSO officials, were found in two large packages and had an estimated street value of $154,000. All three are booked into the 4th Avenue Jail on drug-related charges.