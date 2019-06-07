< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> MCSO: Approximately 14,000 fentanyl pills seized during bust at Arizona Mills; 3 arrested class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=MCSO: Approximately 14,000 fentanyl pills seized during bust at Arizona Mills; 3 arrested&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/mcso-approximately-14-000-fentanyl-pills-seized-during-bust-at-arizona-mills-3-arrested" data-title="MCSO: Approximately 14,000 fentanyl pills seized during bust at Arizona Mills; 3 arrested" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/mcso-approximately-14-000-fentanyl-pills-seized-during-bust-at-arizona-mills-3-arrested" addthis:title="MCSO: Approximately 14,000 fentanyl pills seized during bust at Arizona Mills; 3 arrested"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411427897.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411427897");f.find("li Image Gallery 3 PHOTOS
Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Fentanyl%20Pill%20Package%201%20060719_1559943035424.jpg_7364642_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411427897-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Fentanyl Pill Package 1 060719"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Drug%20Arrests%20Mills%20Mall%20060719_1559942928086.jpg_7364639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411427897-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Drug Arrests Mills Mall 060719"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Fentanyl%20Pill%20Package%202%20060719_1559943036659.jpg_7364643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-411427897-0"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="KSAZ Fentanyl Pill Package 2 060719"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-411427897-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KSAZ_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Ines Acosta (left), Edwin Veliz-Flores (center) and Roberto Yescas (right)
Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Drug%20Arrests%20Mills%20Mall%20060719_1559942928086.jpg_7364639_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Ines Acosta (left), Edwin Veliz-Flores (center) and Roberto Yescas (right) Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office" title="KSAZ Drug Arrests Mills Mall 060719"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20Fentanyl%20Pill%20Package%202%20060719_1559943036659.jpg_7364643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Photo Courtesy: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office" title="KSAZ Fentanyl Pill Package 2 060719"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/mcso-approximately-14-000-fentanyl-pills-seized-during-bust-at-arizona-mills-3-arrested" data-title="Fentanyl pills seized by MCSO at Arizona Mills" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/mcso-approximately-14-000-fentanyl-pills-seized-during-bust-at-arizona-mills-3-arrested" addthis:title="Fentanyl pills seized by MCSO at Arizona Mills" > <a class="share-this By FOX 10 Staff
Posted Jun 07 2019 02:19PM MST
Updated Jun 07 2019 02:33PM MST MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411427897" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>TEMPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Friday that three people have been arrested in connection with a drug bust that recovered about 14,000 fentanyl pills.</p><p>According to a statement, detectives with MCSO's Special Investigations Division, along with Homeland Security Investigations, were conducting an operation on a supplier selling the fentanyl pills on Wednesday. The buy happened at Arizona Mills mall, where detectives saw a large bag being exchanged between Roberto Yescas, 40, and Edwin Veliz-Flores, 40.</p><p>Investigators, officials said, then moved in to arrest Yescas, Flores, and 34-year-old Ines Acosta, but all three tried to flee. Yescas jumped into a car that was being driven by Acosta, and they tried to flee the area by driving over a curb. The escape routes were blocked by other units, and the three were then taken into custody.</p><p>The fentanyl pills, according to MCSO officials, were found in two large packages and had an estimated street value of $154,000. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: Wildfire burning in Tonto National Forest is human-caused</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 10 Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 02:28PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TONTO NATIONAL FOREST, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Tonto National Forest said Friday that crews are battling a human-caused wildfire near the Horseshoe Dam Turnoff.</p><p>According to a tweet made on the Tonto National Forest's verified Twitter page, the Mountain Fire has burned about 30 acres of land. Officials with the Arizona State Forestry and Fire Management said its Phoenix crews are on the way to help battle the fire.</p><p>Tonto National Forest officials said people should expect road closures, and they are also asking people to avoid the area so that firefighters can work safely to contain the fire.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/health/filmmakers-tour-us-collecting-alzheimer-s-stories-to-help-find-a-cure" title="Filmmakers tour U.S. collecting Alzheimer's stories to help find a cure" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20rick%20d%27amico%20live%20060719_1559934234370.JPG_7364406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20rick%20d%27amico%20live%20060719_1559934234370.JPG_7364406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20rick%20d%27amico%20live%20060719_1559934234370.JPG_7364406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20rick%20d%27amico%20live%20060719_1559934234370.JPG_7364406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/KSAZ%20rick%20d%27amico%20live%20060719_1559934234370.JPG_7364406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="He&#39;s a member of the FOX 10 family and now his own family is going through a health challenge. Rick D&#39;Amico talks about how he&#39;s working to help others get through the same challenges." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Filmmakers tour U.S. collecting Alzheimer's stories to help find a cure</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:05PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:25PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- June is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and two Hollywood filmmakers are visiting cities across the country in the " My Alzheimer's Road Trip " project.</p><p>They are filming hundreds of people with family members who have Alzheimer's, sharing stories of how they are coping with the disease.</p><p>The video will be used by researchers at the University of Pennsylvania to help find a cure for Alzheimer's. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/itty-bitty-beach-party-in-phoenix-teaches-pool-safety" title="Itty Bitty Beach Party in Phoenix teaches pool safety" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Itty_Bitty_Beach_Party_in_Phoenix_teache_0_7364315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Itty_Bitty_Beach_Party_in_Phoenix_teache_0_7364315_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Itty_Bitty_Beach_Party_in_Phoenix_teache_0_7364315_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Itty_Bitty_Beach_Party_in_Phoenix_teache_0_7364315_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/Itty_Bitty_Beach_Party_in_Phoenix_teache_0_7364315_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Family fun in the sun -- Marissa Cornova brought her two kids and their friend for a morning of swimming, but safety is foremost in this mom's mind." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Itty Bitty Beach Party in Phoenix teaches pool safety</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Anita Roman </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:37AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:47AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Family fun in the sun -- Marissa Cornova brought her two kids and their friend for a morning of swimming, but safety is foremost in this mom's mind.</p><p>"We always have our floaties because even though my daughter can swim now, I just never want there to be a moment where her safety can be in question," she said.</p><p>That's what the Itty Bitty Beach Party is all about. Cigna and the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department's aquatic section have teamed up for 27 years for the event.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/booze-infused-dole-whip-cookie-sandwich-now-available-at-disney-restaurant"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pressphoto_dolewhipboozycookie_060719_1559940460458_7364527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwich is shown in a promotional image. (Photo credit: Wine Bar George)" title="pressphoto_dolewhipboozycookie_060719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Booze-infused Dole Whip cookie sandwich now available at Disney restaurant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/family-seeks-answers-after-veterans-body-came-back-from-prison-missing-throat-heart-brain"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Everett Palmer Jr. died last April during his time at a Pennsylvania prison. His body came back to his family without a throat, heart and brain. Now, his loved ones are seeking answers. (Photo Courtesy: Palmer Family via Justice4Everett)" title="THUMB Everett Palmer 46631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family seeks answers after veteran's body came back from prison missing throat, heart, brain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/growing-local-sex-trafficking-problem-fostered-by-illegal-massage-businesses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/massage_1559879127863_7362614_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="massage_1559879127863-408795.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Growing local sex trafficking problem fostered by illegal massage businesses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/doctors-find-tapeworm-egg-in-womans-brain-instead-of-suspected-cancerous-tumor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rachel Palma, pictured, went to the doctor after experiencing some unusual symptoms and discovered she had a brain lesion. It turned out to be a tapeworm egg. (Photo credit: Rachel Palma / Mount Sinai Heath System)" title="Rachel with MRI - 16x9_1559936088481.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Doctors find tapeworm egg in woman's brain instead of suspected cancerous tumor</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/booze-infused-dole-whip-cookie-sandwich-now-available-at-disney-restaurant" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pressphoto_dolewhipboozycookie_060719_1559940460458_7364527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pressphoto_dolewhipboozycookie_060719_1559940460458_7364527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pressphoto_dolewhipboozycookie_060719_1559940460458_7364527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pressphoto_dolewhipboozycookie_060719_1559940460458_7364527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pressphoto_dolewhipboozycookie_060719_1559940460458_7364527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Frozcato&#x20;Sugar&#x20;Cookie&#x20;Sandwich&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;promotional&#x20;image&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Wine&#x20;Bar&#x20;George&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Booze-infused Dole Whip cookie sandwich now available at Disney restaurant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/officials-wildfire-burning-in-tonto-national-forest-is-human-caused" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/D8e-gMlW4AEjwek_1559942784880_7364634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/D8e-gMlW4AEjwek_1559942784880_7364634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/D8e-gMlW4AEjwek_1559942784880_7364634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/D8e-gMlW4AEjwek_1559942784880_7364634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/D8e-gMlW4AEjwek_1559942784880_7364634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Tonto&#x20;National&#x20;Forest" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officials: Wildfire burning in Tonto National Forest is human-caused</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/family-seeks-answers-after-veterans-body-came-back-from-prison-missing-throat-heart-brain" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Everett&#x20;Palmer&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;died&#x20;last&#x20;April&#x20;during&#x20;his&#x20;time&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Pennsylvania&#x20;prison&#x2e;&#x20;His&#x20;body&#x20;came&#x20;back&#x20;to&#x20;his&#x20;family&#x20;without&#x20;a&#x20;throat&#x2c;&#x20;heart&#x20;and&#x20;brain&#x2e;&#x20;Now&#x2c;&#x20;his&#x20;loved&#x20;ones&#x20;are&#x20;seeking&#x20;answers&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Palmer&#x20;Family&#x20;via&#x20;Justice4Everett&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family seeks answers after veteran's body came back from prison missing throat, heart, brain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/growing-local-sex-trafficking-problem-fostered-by-illegal-massage-businesses" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/massage_1559879127863_7362614_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/massage_1559879127863_7362614_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/massage_1559879127863_7362614_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/massage_1559879127863_7362614_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/massage_1559879127863_7362614_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Growing local sex trafficking problem fostered by illegal massage businesses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/doctors-find-tapeworm-egg-in-womans-brain-instead-of-suspected-cancerous-tumor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rachel&#x20;Palma&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x2c;&#x20;went&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;doctor&#x20;after&#x20;experiencing&#x20;some&#x20;unusual&#x20;symptoms&#x20;and&#x20;discovered&#x20;she&#x20;had&#x20;a&#x20;brain&#x20;lesion&#x2e;&#x20;It&#x20;turned&#x20;out&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;a&#x20;tapeworm&#x20;egg&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Rachel&#x20;Palma&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Mount&#x20;Sinai&#x20;Heath&#x20;System&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Doctors find tapeworm egg in woman's brain instead of suspected cancerous tumor</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary 