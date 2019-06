Related Headlines Family members of missing Peoria woman worried

PEORIA, Ariz. (FOX 10) - The body of a missing Peoria woman who hasn't been seen since Sunday is believed to have been found, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The gruesome discovery was made earlier today outside her West Valley apartment complex.

MCSO investigators spent several hours in the apartment complex parking lot surrounding a Honda. The area was taped off from tenants because Bryan Endreson found his mom's body - and his family is shocked.

"Tomorrow was a big day for us," said Endreson. "We had a lot of people volunteering tomorrow morning and that was our big hope."

Endreson says the search wouldn't stop for his mother. But now it has because he found 72-year-old Mary Endreson's body in the trunk of his aunt's car. This past week, dozens of people in the community helped look for her.

"You go through the different emotions of walking around to being frustrated to not understanding to laughing about the comments and the good things," Endreson said. "The good moments that you had with your mom - so there was a lot of different emotions."

According to Endreson, the car his mother was found in hasn't moved for a year or so. He also says she battled depression and rarely left her apartment. But he's remembering the good times and hoping she's at peace.

"A lot of times I would get her grandchildren on the phone and it was always fun when they got on the phone with her," Endreson said. "Her spirits were lifted and you could see the spark in [my mom.]

The investigation is ongoing. Officials haven't ruled this a homicide.