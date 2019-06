PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Police announced the arrest of 23-year-old Francis Klettke after they say he set fire to a carport, torching a dozen cars. His record uncovers a dangerous past that invites questioning as to why he was free in the first place. And now we learn that neighbors were concerned as well.

We spoke with a few neighbors, many of them had either their cars torched or their windows completely blown out because of this fire. What they have in common - they all wanted the leasing office about the van this man was living in.

Valerie Eskridge's 9-day-old car was torched along with 11 others at Park Lee Apartments on 16th St and Highland. She, along with other neighbors, says they called the leasing office plenty of times before this happened.