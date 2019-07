Related Headlines MCSO: Boy hurt following zip line accident

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said an eight-year-old boy who was hurt following a zip line accident in late June has died.

MCSO officials announced the boy's death on Friday, and say the incident remains under investigation.

The incident reportedly happened near Buckeye, on a county island near S. 212th Avenue. At the time, MCSO officials said they believe the child suffered a strangulation injury while attempting to ride the zip line.

No arrests have been made in the case, according to MCSO officials Friday.

"At this point, it appears to have been a tragic accident," wrote Sgt. Calbert Gillett with MCSO.