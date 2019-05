MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Mesa involving an MCSO deputy.

According to officials, the shooting happened at the 10000 block of E. Akron, which is near the intersection of Main Street and Crismon Road. No deputies are hurt.

According to MCSO Sergeant Joaquin Enriquez, the suspect was making threats, and deputies at the scene then made verbal commands to the suspect, demanding he drop his weapon. The suspect did not comply, and deputies then deployed lethal force.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries.