LAKE PLEASANT, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- On Monday, search crews continued their search for a diver who went missing at Lake Pleasant over the weekend.
According to earlier reports, deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office got the call just before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. There was a group of three people who were doing some recreational diving, and one man in the group never resurfaced. According to the Associated Press, the three were diving near a dam at the southern end of the lake, and on Saturday, Peoria Fire officials confirmed the search is being classified as a body recovery operation.
VIDEO: FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.