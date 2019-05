PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday night an employee of the department has been arrested and accused of fraud and forgery, in connection with an incident where she claimed her father has died.

According to a statement issued by MCSO, emergency dispatcher Amanda Vanrees gave her supervisor forged documents indicating her father had died, and was cremated out of state, which would have allowed her to be paid for 30 hours of bereavement leave.

Vanrees' father, according to officials with MCSO, is still alive, and the person listed in the cremation certificate is fictitious. Vanrees has since admitted to the allegations. She has been working for MCSO since January, and recently gave notice of her resignation.

According to MCSO officials, Vanrees is being booked into the 4th Avenue Jail on a count of Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, and a count of forgery. Both are felonies.