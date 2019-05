PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said Friday that a person is dead, following a shooting at the Saguaro Lake area.

MCSO officials have provided few information on what happened, but did say the shooting happened earlier on Friday. Video taken by SkyFOX shows MCSO deputies and ambulance at the scene for some time Friday, and yellow crime scene tapes around some of the boats parked there.