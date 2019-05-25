BUCKEYE, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- More than 4.5 million people call the Valley of the Sun home, but one Valley city is growing faster than all the rest.

The City of Buckeye is making a statement on the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest report, as it is ranked the fastest-growing city in the nation.

“There's quite a bit of vacant land that can still be built," said Enrique Cueva, a Sales Consultant for Pulte Homes. "Some other areas do not have that. Some other areas are landlocked. They don't have any more land to build.”