LAKE PLEASANT, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said late Tuesday afternoon that a missing diver has been recovered from Lake Pleasant.

News of the recovery was announced by Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, on his unverified Twitter account late Tuesday afternoon.

MCSO Lake Patrol divers and Commercial Divers International out of Goodyear Az. have made the recovery of the missing diver from May 4 at Lake Pleasant. Great job to everyone involved as this required specialized technical scuba divers. pic.twitter.com/2mLNi6IgIr — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) May 8, 2019

According to a later statement released by MCSO Tuesday evening, the MCSO Dive Team, with help from a Goodyear-based company, recovered the missing diver at around 3:00 p.m.. The diver, identified as 30-year-old Joshua Rosen of Tucson, was recovered in water that was about 200 feet (~61 meters) deep.

According to earlier reports by FOX 10, deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office got the call just before 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. There was a group of three people who were doing some recreational diving, and one man in the group never resurfaced. MCSO officials said Tuesday evening Rosen went missing, while conducting a technical scuba dive with two others at the Old Waddell Dam, and while an investigation into Rosen's death is ongoing, there are no indications of suspicious circumstances.