SUN LAKES, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Authorities say a 97-year-old man who has been missing for nearly a week was found dead in his car.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Eugene Hafeman was found dead in his car Thursday on Gila River Indian Land.

Hafeman was last seen Sunday at the Renaissance Senior Living Apartments in Sun Lakes.

His white 2011 Chrysler 300 was also missing. Eugene did not have a cellphone.

MCSO says it appears Hafeman died from heat exposure, however, an autopsy has not been completed.