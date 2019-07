PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say they are in the process of firing a detention officer for allegedly tasing an inmate without justification.

According to a statement, an investigation into 48-year-old Anthony Nguyen began on February 19, when he was accused of excessive force. Nguyen's actions were deemed to be excessive force, and he was later placed on administrative leave. Eventually, Nguyen's actions were deemed to have violated state assault laws, and he was booked into the 4th Avenue Jail at 3:56 p.m. on Monday.

"I will neither ignore nor excuse actions in violation of the law or in conflict with our oath of office," said Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone, in the statement.