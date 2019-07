GUADALUPE, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says a suspect is barricaded inside a home following a shooting.

The shooting happened near Interstate 10 and Baseline Road in Guadalupe.

MCSO says a woman was shot by a man and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man then barricaded himself in a nearby home.

Deputies have evacuated residents near the incident as a precaution. Avoid the area.

Stay here for updates.