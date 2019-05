QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Just months after the arrest of a man on child pornography charges in Queen Creek, officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said they have identified him as a possible suspect in sex crimes involving child victims.

In addition to the child porn case, 41-year-old David Legg had an outstanding warrant in South Dakota, where he was indicted on counts of sexual conduct with a minor, involving a friend's child. Now, officials with MCSO said he is a potential suspect in other sex crimes cases in Maricopa and Pinal Counties.

According to court documents dating from the time of Legg's arrest, authorities found about 54 images which met state thresholds for sexual exploitation of minors. Based on an analysis of the photos, the minors featured in the photos were all at least under the age of 13, and most are under the age of 10.

Anyone with information should contact authorities.