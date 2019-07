TOLLESON, Ariz. (FOX 10) — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car flipped into the Agua Fria.

MCSO, Avondale Fire, and Phoenix Fire responded to Indian School Road and the Agua Fria where a car had crashed into the canal landing on its roof.

Officials say a woman was in the car and had to be extricated. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.