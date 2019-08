SALT RIVER PIMA-MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY, Ariz. (FOX 10) - Jousting, sword fights and a hearty meal -- the family entertainment dinner theater, Medieval Times, comes to Scottsdale for its grand opening.

"We get to bring to life the 11th century -- [a] two-hour live tournament where you'll get to see those knights actually compete in that series of games, jousting and sword fighting," Drew Barnes said.

Guests are in for a two-hour show inside the grand arena, where they'll see knights compete in six games, jousting on horseback and sword-fighting with real weapons.

As the queen sits from her thrown above the arena floor, she'll crown the winner as "champion" and a female from the audience as "queen of beauty."

"After our tournament, we crown one knight as champion of the realm," Queen Isabella said. "Then, we take our knights into the audience to find one lady who is then crowned queen of love and beauty."

And there's a little something for everyone in the family. Outside the area is a souvenir shop for guests -- the medieval museum known as the "dungeon."

Aside from the Medieval Times four-course meal, included is Arizona's largest bar, which is over 80-feet long with Arizona-only draft beers, wines and premium cocktails.

Tickets start at $36 for children and $46 for adults.

Medieval Times ticket information

https://www.medievaltimes.com/plan-your-trip/scottsdale-az/index.html