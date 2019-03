PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Officials with the embattled Hacienda HealthCare say a long-time member of its Board of Directors has announced his resignation.

According to the statement, Tom Pomeroy, who has served on the board for 38 years, will step down, effective Friday, March 1.

“If Hacienda is to move forward after the deeply disturbing events of the past few months, it’s clear that the organization needs new leadership," wrote Pomeroy.

In the same statement, Hacienda HealthCare officials say individually, each board member is reconsidering their service on the board, and other board and organizational changes, including the appointment of new board members, are very likely to be announced soon.

Hacienda HealthCare been the focus of international attention, after a baby was born to an incapacitated woman at one of their facilities. A suspect, identified as 36-year-old Nathan Dorceus Sutherland, has since been arrested in connection with the incident. Sutherland was a licensed practical nurse who surrendered his license after his arrest, and he has pleaded not guilty in court.

As a result of the scandal, Hacienda HealthCare's long-time CEO, Bill Timmons, announced his resignation in January. According to his profile on Hacienda's website, which has since been removed, he served as the organization's CEO for 28 years.

