A vote is expected on Saturday to ratify the deal. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama reports." title="Tentative agreement reached in week-long Oakland teachers strike"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Tentative agreement reached in week-long Oakland teachers strike</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/392520661-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/01/Avalon_animal_update_9_pm_3_1_0_6842866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Avalon animal update 9 pm 3/1" title="Avalon animal update 9 pm 3/1"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Avalon animal update 9 pm 3/1</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/392514124-video"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb"style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/03/01/Child_abandonment_charge_dropped_against_0_6842632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Alex Boyer reports." title="Child abandonment charge dropped against mother of Sherin Mathews"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-play"></i>Child abandonment charge dropped against mother of Sherin Mathews</h4> </li> </ul> <!-- end: Inline Videos --> </div> <div class="mod-inline show-for-xlarge-up"> <!-- begin: Inline Photos --> <h3>Photos</h3> <ul class="list media"> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/police-scottsdale-man-arrested-for-stabbing-service-dog-over-100-times"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/01/Avalon_animal_update_9_pm_3_1_0_6842866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Avalon_animal_update_9_pm_3_1_0_20190302041848"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Man arrested for stabbing service dog 100 times</h4> </li> <li class=""> <a class="story-link" href="/news/arizona-news/police-investigating-fatal-collision-involving-motorcycle-in-mesa"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="breaking news_1541716575406.jpg-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959-404959.jpg"/> </figure> <h4 class="headline"><i class="icomoon-images"></i>Fatal motorcycle collision in Mesa</h4> </li> <li class="show-for-xlarge-up"> <a class="story-link" Member of Hacienda HealthCare's Board of Directors announces resignation

Posted Feb 28 2019 02:28PM MST
Updated Feb 28 2019 04:39PM MST By FOX 10 Staff href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Member of Hacienda HealthCare's Board of Directors announces resignation&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="google_plus" data-href="https://plus.google.com/share?url="><i class="fa fa-google-plus"></i></a></li> <li class="tumblr more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="tumblr" data-image="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-href="https://www.tumblr.com/widgets/share/tool?title=Member of Hacienda HealthCare's Board of Directors announces resignation&url="><i class="fa fa-tumblr"></i></a></li> <li class="pinterest more-links"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-image="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/09/7166D8DF794E476787DDC993ABF9F827_1547094968421_6609714_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-type="pinterest" data-href="http://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url="><i class="fa fa-pinterest"></i></a></li> <li class="email more-links addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/member-of-hacienda-healthcare-s-board-of-directors-announces-resignation" data-title="Member of Hacienda HealthCare's Board of Directors announces resignation" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/member-of-hacienda-healthcare-s-board-of-directors-announces-resignation" addthis:title="Member of Hacienda HealthCare's Board of Directors announces resignation"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> <li class="more"><a href="#"><i class="fa fa-ellipsis-h"></i></a></li> </ul> <script> $(function () { var getOptions = function () { var height = 440, width = 600, top = (screen.height / 2) - (height / 2), left = (screen.width / 2) - (width / 2), scrollbars = 1, options = 'width=' + width + ',height=' + height + ',left= ' + left + ',top=' + top + ',scrollbars=' + scrollbars; return options; }; function showSocialDialogue() { var currentUrl = window.location.href; var dataValue = $(this).attr('data-href'); var dataType = $(this).attr('data-type'); var dataImage = $(this).attr('data-image'); if (dataImage && dataImage.length > 0) { var pictureType = ""; if (dataType == 'pinterest') { pictureType = "media"; } else if (dataType == 'tumblr') { pictureType = "posttype=photo&content"; } currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl) + "&" + pictureType + "=" + encodeURIComponent(dataImage); } else { currentUrl = dataValue + encodeURIComponent(currentUrl); } var shareWindow = window.open(currentUrl, "social-share", getOptions()); } var initSocialEvents = function () { try { var socialShare = Comatose woman's pregnancy sparks investigation

DNA warrants served on male Hacienda staffers

New details surrounding comatose Hacienda patient

Arrest made in connection to Hacienda Healthcare style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/04/vlcsnap-2019-01-04-16h59m06s846_1546646365253_6590892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Comatose woman's pregnancy sparks investigation</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/officials-dna-search-warrants-served-on-male-hacienda-healthcare-staffers"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/04/vlcsnap-2019-01-04-16h59m06s846_1546646365253_6590892_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>DNA warrants served on male Hacienda staffers</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/hacienda-patient-in-vegetative-state-who-gave-birth-identified-as-san-carlos-apache-tribe-member"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/08/F888580780D142AB83CB932CDAAFA7A4_1546992772701_6603707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>New details surrounding comatose Hacienda patient</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-arrest-made-in-connection-to-sexual-assault-at-hacienda-healthcare"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/01/23/eric%20sutherland_1548261813696.jpg_6658973_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Arrest made in connection to Hacienda Healthcare</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>PHOENIX (FOX 10) --</strong> Officials with the embattled Hacienda HealthCare say a long-time member of its Board of Directors has announced his resignation.</p><p>According to the statement, Tom Pomeroy, who has served on the board for 38 years, will step down, effective Friday, March 1.</p><p>“If Hacienda is to move forward after the deeply disturbing events of the past few months, it’s clear that the organization needs new leadership," wrote Pomeroy.</p><p>In the same statement, Hacienda HealthCare officials say individually, each board member is reconsidering their service on the board, and other board and organizational changes, including the appointment of new board members, are very likely to be announced soon.</p><p>Hacienda HealthCare been the focus of international attention, <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/investigation-underway-after-woman-in-vegetative-state-gives-birth-at-valley-facility"><strong>after a baby was born to an incapacitated woman</strong></a> at one of their facilities. A suspect, identified as <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/phoenix-police-arrest-made-in-connection-to-sexual-assault-at-hacienda-healthcare"><strong>36-year-old Nathan Dorceus Sutherland</strong></a>, has since been arrested in connection with the incident. Sutherland was a licensed practical nurse who surrendered his license after his arrest, and he has <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/nurse-accused-of-raping-incapacitated-woman-to-be-arraigned_"><strong>pleaded not guilty</strong></a> in court.</p><p>As a result of the scandal, Hacienda HealthCare's long-time CEO, Bill Timmons, <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/hacienda-healthcare-ceo-resigns-amidst-controversy-over-birth-of-child-to-woman-in-vegetative-state"><strong>announced his resignation</strong></a> in January. 