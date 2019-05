PHOENIX (FOX 10) - A crowd of hundreds stood this morning honoring our country and the heroes who lost their lives in service.

"Our hearts are heavy with your loss also and today is in tribute to all that we have lost in law enforcement," Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said.

Penzone addressed husbands and wives, fellow officers and first responders who have suffered a loss.

"I think it’s one of the most important things we can do in law enforcement is to make sure we memorialize those we’ve lost to protect their reputation, their legacy and at the same time make the commitment to the families who lost a loved ones so they know we will not only carry on their legacy, but we will protect it," he said.

Since 1922, 18 MCSO deputies lost their lives in the line of duty, but the memorial honors all of the fallen.

Phoenix Police Officer Paul Rutherford was killed while investigating a traffic accident in March.

In January, Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend lost his life when he was hit by a distracted driver.

Last February, Maggie Jones lost her fiance, Joshua Kinnard, to a PTSD incident. He was a department of corrections officers and Marine who served four tours of duty.

"Just his life was full of service," Jones said. "This is no surprise, he came back and he worked odd jobs before he became a do (sic) with the county that was part of who he was."

Service and selflessness, that's how each and every one of these heroes will be remembered.