MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- The City of Mesa is one step closer to becoming "Autism Certified", as Visit Mesa started an initiative a few months ago. The new certification process is already spreading to businesses and organizations throughout the city.

Visit Mesa CEO Marc Garcia wanted to do more for families like his. His five-year-old son was diagnosed with autism, and he knows the struggles of day to day life. The goal is to get as many businesses and organizations in the city professionally certified and trained by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, where they will learn how to better serve individuals on the spectrum.

The Mesa Chamber of Commerce is now officially the first chamber in the world to earn its autism certification. CEO Sally Harrison said this is an opportunity for the community to get engaged and be more inclusive.