Mesa gets one step closer to becoming an "Autism Certified" city 21 2019 06:56PM By Danielle Miller, FOX 10
Posted May 21 2019 06:54PM MST
Video Posted May 21 2019 06:56PM MST
Updated May 21 2019 06:57PM MST https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/Mesa_aims_to_be__Autism_Certified__city_0_7300109_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408270753" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong>MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) --</strong> The City of Mesa is one step closer to becoming "Autism Certified", as Visit Mesa started an initiative a few months ago. The new certification process is already spreading to businesses and organizations throughout the city.</p><p>Visit Mesa CEO Marc Garcia wanted to do more for families like his. His five-year-old son was diagnosed with autism, and he knows the struggles of day to day life. The goal is to get as many businesses and organizations in the city professionally certified and trained by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, where they will learn how to better serve individuals on the spectrum.</p><p>The Mesa Chamber of Commerce is now officially the first chamber in the world to earn its autism certification. 