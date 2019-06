MESA, Ariz. (FOX 10) -- Mesa Police officials are asking for the community's help after they found a child on the streets of the East Valley city.

In a tweet issued on the department's unverified Twitter account Thursday afternoon, officials said the kid, believed to be about three years old, was found in the 1400 block of S. Country Club Drive, which is near the intersection of Country Club Drive and the US-60.

The child, according to police, is non-verbal, and officers are trying to find the child's identity, as well as where he belongs. Anyone with information should call Mesa Police at (480) 644-2211.